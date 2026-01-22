Johnathan Hernandez has apparently dropped his campaign for the 68th State Assembly District

Santa Ana City Councilman Johnathan Ryan Hernandez has apparently quit his campaign for the 68th State Assembly District.

Hernandez’ campaign website currently says it is expired.

Looks like Hernandez’ campaign website is defunct

His Assembly campaign was never going to pan out well as he was runing against two other Santa Ana City Council Members – David Penaloza and Jessie Lopez.

Lopez and Hernandez both belong to the socialist anti-police faction of the Santa Ana City Council while Penaloza was selected this week as the new Mayor Pro Tem. He too is a Democrat but he is popular with business owners and he supports law enforcement. His father was killed years ago by a drunk driver.

Lopez works part-time, as we understand it, for Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento. But he has not publicly supported any candidate for the 68th State Assembly District. Sarmiento is very cautious and it is likely that he believes Penaloza will easily win the seat.

The incumbent in the 68th State Assembly District is Avelino Valencia, a former member of the Anaheim City Council. Valencia has officially launched a campaign for the 34th State Senate District in the 2026 election. He is seeking to replace State Senator Tom Umberg, who is barred from running again due to term limits. Umberg is running for the State Board of Equalization.

David Penaloza is the leading candidate for the 68th State Assembly District

Peñaloza has significant support from the current legislative leadership and local representatives:

State Leadership: Robert Rivas (Assembly Speaker) and Avelino Valencia (incumbent Assemblymember for District 68).

Federal/State Representatives: Former Congresswoman Katie Porter, Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva, Cottie Petrie-Norris, and Anamarie Ávila Farías.

Mayors and Local Officials: Valerie Amezcua (Santa Ana Mayor), Dan Slater (Orange Mayor), and John Stephens (Costa Mesa Mayor).

Labor and Organization Endorsements

His campaign is supported by several influential labor unions and professional associations:

Education: California Teachers Association (CTA).

Public Safety: Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs.

Healthcare: United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP).

Trade Unions: Roofers Union Local 220, UA Local 250 (Steamfitters), and UA Local 582 (Plumbers).

David Peñaloza is considered a frontrunner for the 68th Assembly District in 2026. His status as a leading candidate is supported by several factors:

Institutional Support

Peñaloza has secured the most significant establishment endorsements, aligning himself with the current power structure of the district:

Avelino Valencia: The incumbent Assemblymember has endorsed Peñaloza as his preferred successor.

The Speaker of the California State Assembly has officially backed him.

Local Leadership: He is supported by Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua and several local labor and public safety unions.

Campaign Resources

As of early 2026, Peñaloza has demonstrated strong fundraising capabilities, reporting approximately $133,831 in cash on hand from over $142,000 in total contributions. His top donors include incumbent Avelino Valencia and several influential political action committees (PACs).

Lopez has only been endorsed by leftwing organizations including the California Environmental Voters, National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), and the Working Families Party.

