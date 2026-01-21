David Penaloza selected as Santa Ana’s new Mayor Pro Tem

The Santa Ana City Council selected Ward 6 Councilmember David Penaloza to serve as Mayor Pro Tem on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Mayor Pro Tem Penaloza, a proud native of Santa Ana, attended Washington Elementary, MacArthur Fundamental and Saddleback High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from CSULA. He was elected to the City Council in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. He currently serves as board president of the Orange County Division of the League of California Cities and Chairman of the Toll Roads. He resides in the Memorial Park neighborhood with his wife Kim, their two kids Penny and Lucas, and dog Ein.

Mayor Pro Tem is a one-year appointment and serves in the Mayor’s place if the Mayor is absent. Mayor Pro Tem Penaloza replaces Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez, who served in the position for the past year.

Vazquez is known for opposing law enforcement while Penaloza has been a staunch supporter of our police.

Penaloza is also the leading candidate for the 68th State Assembly District. You can check out his website here. There are two other Santa Ana City Council Members running for that seat as well – Jessie Lopez and Johnathan Hernandez. Both of them belong to the anti-police faction spearheaded by Vazquez. All of these candidates are registered Democrats.

What do Mayor Pro Tems do?

In California, a Mayor Pro Tem (short for pro tempore, Latin for “for the time being”) is a member of a City Council chosen to fulfill the mayor’s responsibilities when they are unavailable. The position is often interchangeable with the title of Vice Mayor.

Selection and Term

Appointment: In most California "general law" cities, the City Council elects one of its own members to serve as Mayor Pro Tem after a municipal election.

Term: They typically serve a one-year term, though this varies by local ordinance.

Rotation: Many councils rotate the position annually among all members to share leadership experience.

Primary Duties and Powers

Under California Government Code § 36802, the Mayor Pro Tem assumes all powers and duties of the mayor during their absence or inability to act. Key responsibilities include:

Presiding Over Meetings: Chairs City Council meetings if the mayor is absent, ensuring order and managing the formal voting process.

Ceremonial Representation: Acts as the official head of the city for ribbon cuttings, speaking engagements, and community events when the mayor is unavailable.

Administrative Tasks: May sign official documents, contracts, or ordinances that require the mayor's signature.

Agenda Setting: In some jurisdictions, they assist in setting council agendas and adding emergency items.

Key Legal Limitations

Voting Power: In California, the Mayor Pro Tem remains a regular member of the City Council and retains their right to vote on all matters.

Permanent Vacancies: If the mayor's seat becomes permanently vacant (e.g., due to resignation or death), the Mayor Pro Tem does not automatically become the new mayor for the remainder of the term. Instead, the City Council must formally fill the vacancy by appointment or call a special election.

Limited Authority: They typically do not have greater legislative power than other council members except for ceremonial and presiding duties.

