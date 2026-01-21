Santa Ana Jiu Jitsu gym starts a GoFundMe page after they are vandalized

DT Jiu Jitsu, a small business in Downtown Santa Ana, was vandalized recently resulting in a broken front window, a damaged gym tablet, and damage to their front desk.

This unexpected event has been tough for their team and the community they serve, but they are determined to move forward and continue providing a safe, welcoming space for kids, families, and everyone who calls our gym home.

They have started a GoFundMe page to get support to help them to recover from this incident. The funds raised will go directly toward replacing their broken window and gym tablet, allowing them to get back to training and serving Downtown Santa Ana as soon as possible.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a real difference in helping them to rebuild and keep their doors open for the community.

DT Jiu Jitsu’s kids program introduces children ages 4–14 to the fundamentals of Jiu Jitsu and self-defense in a way that’s engaging, empowering, and fun. The adult program at DT Jiu Jitsu is designed for all experience levels — from complete beginners to seasoned athletes.

They are located at 515 N Sycamore St. #101, in downtown Santa Ana.

History of Jiu Jitsu

Jiu jitsu has a rich history that evolved in feudal Japan among the samurai, focusing on unarmed combat, and later developed into its modern form of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the early 20th century.

Origins in Feudal Japan

Samurai Warfare : Originating around the Muromachi period (1333-1573), traditional Japanese jujutsu was a battlefield art for the samurai. It was used when disarmed or when striking an armored opponent proved ineffective, focusing on throws, joint locks, and pins.

: Originating around the Muromachi period (1333-1573), traditional Japanese jujutsu was a battlefield art for the samurai. It was used when disarmed or when striking an armored opponent proved ineffective, focusing on throws, joint locks, and pins. The “Gentle Art” : The term “jujutsu” (or “jiu-jitsu”) translates to the “gentle art” or “yielding art”. This reflects the core philosophy of using an opponent’s force and leverage against them, rather than relying on brute strength.

: The term “jujutsu” (or “jiu-jitsu”) translates to the “gentle art” or “yielding art”. This reflects the core philosophy of using an opponent’s force and leverage against them, rather than relying on brute strength. Formalization: The earliest recorded use of the word “Jiu-Jitsu” was in 1532, when Hisamori Tenenuchi established the first official school. During the Edo period (1603-1868), thousands of schools (ryu) flourished across Japan, each with unique techniques.

Evolution into Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Global Spread : In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Japanese masters traveled globally, teaching the martial art.

: In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Japanese masters traveled globally, teaching the martial art. Mitsuyo Maeda’s Influence : A key figure was Mitsuyo Maeda, a skilled judoka (Judo is a modern adaptation of jujutsu) and prizefighter. He arrived in Brazil in 1914 and met Gastão Gracie, a local political figure. In return for help, Maeda taught his son, Carlos Gracie , the fundamentals of his grappling art in 1917 .

: A key figure was Mitsuyo Maeda, a skilled judoka (Judo is a modern adaptation of jujutsu) and prizefighter. He arrived in Brazil in and met Gastão Gracie, a local political figure. In return for help, Maeda taught his son, , the fundamentals of his grappling art in . The Gracie Academy : Carlos and his brothers, including the physically slighter Helio Gracie , adapted the techniques to emphasize leverage and ground fighting, making the art effective for smaller individuals against larger, stronger opponents. They opened the first Gracie Academy in Rio de Janeiro in 1925 .

: Carlos and his brothers, including the physically slighter , adapted the techniques to emphasize leverage and ground fighting, making the art effective for smaller individuals against larger, stronger opponents. They opened the first Gracie Academy in Rio de Janeiro in . Modernization: This emphasis on ground grappling and submission holds, using minimal strength, became the distinct martial art known today as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). The art gained global prominence through the Gracie family’s challenges and the establishment of events like the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which showcased BJJ’s effectiveness.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is currently the fastest-growing martial art in the United States and ranks as the second or third most popular combat sport by gym presence and revenue, trailing only boxing and general Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Popularity and Ranking

Gym Presence : As of 2026, BJJ accounts for approximately 20% of all martial arts facilities in the U.S., making it the second most common style behind boxing (26%).

: As of 2026, BJJ accounts for approximately in the U.S., making it the second most common style behind boxing (26%). Participation : There are over 750,000 active practitioners in the U.S. and more than 5 million worldwide.

: There are over in the U.S. and more than 5 million worldwide. Revenue: BJJ studios are the third highest-earning martial arts businesses, with an average annual revenue of about $139,193, outperforming traditional styles like Karate ($105,472) and Taekwondo ($103,455).

Comparison with Other Martial Arts

Growth Trends : While traditional arts like Karate and Taekwondo have seen a significant decline in search interest (roughly -60% over the last two decades), BJJ search interest has doubled (+104%) in the same period.

: While traditional arts like have seen a significant decline in search interest (roughly -60% over the last two decades), BJJ search interest has (+104%) in the same period. Demographics : BJJ remains male-dominated, with men outnumbering women roughly 4:1 . In contrast, Karate and Taekwondo have higher female participation rates at approximately 31-35%.

: BJJ remains male-dominated, with men outnumbering women roughly . In contrast, Karate and Taekwondo have higher female participation rates at approximately 31-35%. Retention: BJJ gyms boast an average 12-month student retention rate of 60%, often attributed to the “live rolling” aspect and community culture.

Key Drivers of 2026 Growth

MMA Influence : BJJ’s status as a core discipline in the UFC continues to drive beginners toward grappling-specific training.

: BJJ’s status as a core discipline in the UFC continues to drive beginners toward grappling-specific training. High-Profile Practitioners : Visibility has been boosted by public figures such as Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg, who have openly promoted the sport’s benefits.

: Visibility has been boosted by public figures such as Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg, who have openly promoted the sport’s benefits. Functional Fitness: In 2026, BJJ is increasingly marketed as a “lifestyle” and “hot workout” that provides both mental clarity and physical conditioning.

