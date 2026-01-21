Anaheim woman arrested for stealing from an Irvine school and a Wal Mart

On Saturday morning, police officers investigated a burglary at Woodbridge High School, which occurred overnight, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman taking several items from a classroom and then fleeing the scene.

A few hours later, a Walmart loss prevention officer reported that a woman had stolen items from their store in Irvine. Officers from the IPD Directed Enforcement Team located and detained the woman nearby.

As the IPD drone flew overhead, an analyst from the IPD’s Real Time Crime Center recognized the woman from the surveillance footage at Woodbridge High School.

Tanya Elaine Marsh, 39, of Anaheim, was arrested for burglary and booked into Orange County Jail.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

As of January 2026, Tanya Elaine Marsh faces potential criminal penalties under California law for burglary and retail theft following her arrest for incidents at Woodbridge High School and a Walmart in Irvine.

The specific penalties she faces depend on whether the Orange County District Attorney’s Office files the charges as misdemeanors or felonies.

1. Burglary (Woodbridge High School)

Because the high school is a non-residential building, this is classified as Second-Degree Burglary (Penal Code 459). In California, this is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged either way:

As a Felony: Punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Punishable by in county jail and a fine of up to $10,000. As a Misdemeanor: Punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

2. Shoplifting/Theft (Walmart)

The penalties for the Walmart incident depend on the value of the items taken and her prior criminal history:

Shoplifting (PC 459.5): If the items were worth $950 or less and taken during regular business hours, it is typically a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

If the items were worth $950 or less and taken during regular business hours, it is typically a misdemeanor punishable by up to in county jail and a $1,000 fine. Commercial Burglary: If prosecutors prove she entered the store with pre-existing intent to steal (rather than forming the intent once inside), they may charge it as a second burglary count, which carries the same 16-month to 3-year felony potential.

If prosecutors prove she entered the store with pre-existing intent to steal (rather than forming the intent once inside), they may charge it as a second burglary count, which carries the same 16-month to 3-year felony potential. New 2026 Retail Theft Laws: Effective January 1, 2026, California law (AB 2943) allows for harsher prosecution of retail theft. Possessing stolen goods valued over $950 with intent to sell is now a “wobbler” punishable by up to 3 years in jail.

3. Aggravating Factors

Her total exposure may increase if:

Prior Convictions: If she has previous theft or burglary convictions, the prosecutor is more likely to pursue felony charges (PC 666).

If she has previous theft or burglary convictions, the prosecutor is more likely to pursue felony charges (PC 666). Multiple Counts: She may face consecutive sentences if convicted of separate crimes at the school and the retail store.

