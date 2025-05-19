An O.C. street racer was arrested by the CHP

Recently, while conducting hot lane enforcement along the southbound lanes of Interstate 405, a CHP officer observed two vehicles actively engaged in street racing and exhibiting reckless driving behavior, according to the CHP’s Westminster office.

Both vehicles were observed traveling at speeds greater than 120 mph. In addition to the excessive speeds, the drivers made numerous unsafe lane changes, significantly endangering surrounding motorists, while violating multiple traffic laws.

Street racer pulled over by the CHP

The officer was able to conduct a traffic stop on the more aggressive of the two drivers, which resulted in an arrest for street racing/reckless driving and a 30-day vehicle impound. As for the one that got away, the investigation is ongoing.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will not tolerate illegal street racing that occurs on local, county, or state highways. If you see any person that engages in such activity, contact us a 1-800-TELL-CHP.

here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties for an arrest involving street racing/reckless driving and a 30-day vehicle impound by the CHP in the Westminster, CA area:

Street Racing (California Vehicle Code 23109 VC)

First Offense (Misdemeanor): Jail time: Up to 90 days in county jail. Fine: Up to $1,000. Driver’s license suspension: May be ordered by the court. Vehicle impound: Up to 30 days (pursuant to California Vehicle Code Section 23109.2). Informal probation and community service may also be imposed.

Second Offense within 5 years (Misdemeanor): Jail time: Up to 6 months in county jail. Fine: Up to $1,000. Mandatory driver’s license suspension for 6 months. Vehicle impound: Likely up to 30 days.

If bodily injury occurs: Penalties can be more severe, potentially leading to felony charges with increased jail/prison time and higher fines.

Reckless Driving (California Vehicle Code 23103 VC)

First Offense (Misdemeanor): Jail time: 5 to 90 days in county jail. Fine: $145 to $1,000. Driver’s license suspension: The court may suspend driving privileges for up to 30 days. Vehicle impound: Your car can be impounded for up to 30 days if you are arrested for reckless driving (pursuant to California Vehicle Code Section 23109.2). Two points will be added to your DMV driving record, which can affect your insurance rates.

If bodily injury occurs (Misdemeanor or Felony – “Wobbler”): Misdemeanor: 30 to 180 days in county jail, and a fine of $220 to $1,000. Felony (if great bodily injury occurs): Up to 3 years in state prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.

Subsequent Offenses: Penalties, including jail time and license suspension, will likely increase with prior reckless driving convictions. The court can suspend your license for up to 60 days for a second conviction and up to 6 months for a third or subsequent conviction.

30-Day Vehicle Impound by CHP

California Vehicle Code Section 23109.2 allows a law enforcement officer to impound a vehicle for up to 30 days when a person is arrested for reckless driving or engaging in a speed contest (street racing).

You will be responsible for all towing and storage fees associated with the impound.

You have the right to a hearing to determine the validity of the impound. You generally need to request this hearing in writing, by phone, or in person within 10 days of the impound notice. Contact the Westminster Police Department’s Traffic & Parking Enforcement Unit at (714) 548-3220 or (714) 548-3833 for information regarding impounded vehicles in their jurisdiction. The Westminster CHP office is located at 13200 Goldenwest Street, Westminster, CA 92683, and their phone number is (714) 622-3600.

Important Considerations:

“Wet Reckless” (Vehicle Code 23103.5 VC): This is a reduced charge that can sometimes result from a plea bargain in a DUI case. While the penalties are less severe than a DUI, it still counts as a priorable offense for future DUIs. Penalties can include jail time (5 days to 90 days), fines (up to $1,000), probation (up to 2 years), and DUI school.

This is a reduced charge that can sometimes result from a plea bargain in a DUI case. While the penalties are less severe than a DUI, it still counts as a priorable offense for future DUIs. Penalties can include jail time (5 days to 90 days), fines (up to $1,000), probation (up to 2 years), and DUI school. The specific penalties imposed by the court can vary depending on the exact circumstances of the arrest, your prior driving record, and other factors.

