A Santa Ana man was fatally shot while taking out the trash

Santa Ana homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in a 2025 homicide investigation.

On January 2, 2025, at about 7:30 p.m., Gerson Ramirez Perez (37), stepped out of his home in the 1400 block of S. Minnie Street to throw away his trash.

Gerson Ramirez Perez

While in the alley, Gerson was shot multiple times and later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SAPD has very limited information regarding this incident, although it is believed that multiple witnesses saw what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Corporal Bruns at (714) 245-8441 or SAPD Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.

A reward is being offered for any information on this case through the Gang Reward Program.

Primary Homicide Penalties

Under the California Penal Code, a murder conviction carries the following base sentences:

First-Degree Murder: Generally 25 years to life in state prison. If “special circumstances” (such as a gang-related killing or a drive-by shooting) are proven, the penalty can increase to Life Without the Possibility of Parole (LWOP) or the death penalty.

Generally in state prison. If “special circumstances” (such as a gang-related killing or a drive-by shooting) are proven, the penalty can increase to or the death penalty. Second-Degree Murder: A standard sentence of 15 years to life.

Sentencing Enhancements

Additional years can be added to the base sentence if specific factors are present:

Use of a Firearm: Under California’s “10-20-life” law (PC 12022.53), personally discharging a firearm that causes death adds a mandatory 25 years to life consecutive to the underlying murder sentence.

Under California’s “10-20-life” law (PC 12022.53), personally discharging a firearm that causes death adds a mandatory consecutive to the underlying murder sentence. Gang Enhancements: If the homicide was committed to benefit a criminal street gang, Penal Code 186.22 can add an additional 10 years to life . Recent 2025 rulings and laws like AB 333 have raised the evidentiary bar for these enhancements, requiring proof that the gang received a “more than reputational” benefit.

If the homicide was committed to benefit a criminal street gang, Penal Code 186.22 can add an additional . Recent 2025 rulings and laws like AB 333 have raised the evidentiary bar for these enhancements, requiring proof that the gang received a “more than reputational” benefit. Drive-By Shooting: If the shooting occurred from a vehicle, second-degree murder penalties increase to 20 years to life.

Other Consequences

Restitution: Convicted individuals must pay restitution to the victim’s family, often up to $10,000 .

Convicted individuals must pay restitution to the victim’s family, often up to . Three Strikes Law: A murder conviction counts as a “strike,” which significantly increases penalties for any future offenses.

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