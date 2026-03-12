A homeless man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (March 12, 2026) — On March 11, 2026, at approximately 8:27 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Newport Blvd. and East 17th Street regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Upon arrival, the officers located the pedestrian unresponsive and not breathing. Officers immediately initiated CPR until Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue (CMFR) arrived on scene.

CMFR took over lifesaving procedures and transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital, where emergency room staff later pronounced him deceased.



The Traffic Safety Bureau’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was crossing Newport Blvd. from the west side to the east side outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

The involved driver, who remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, was traveling northbound on Newport Blvd. when the collision occurred.



The pedestrian was later identified as Beau Moore, 44, unhoused in Costa Mesa, and his next of kin was notified today, March 12.

Orange County records approximately 754 pedestrian injuries or fatalities annually, with 883 such incidents reported in 2022 alone. Specifically, Costa Mesa, where this incident occurred, reported 36 pedestrian victims in 2021, with the intersection of Newport Blvd. and East 17th Street averaging over three auto-versus-pedestrian collisions per month between 2014 and 2018. For detailed city-by-city safety data, visit the California Office of Traffic Safety.

