A man having a medical emergency died after crashing into a structure in Santa Ana

A 49-year-old man died after crashing into a structure on 17th Street, possibly due to a medical emergency.

On March 14, 2026, at approximately 6:59 p.m., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle that struck a structure at 4320 W. 17th Street.

Polic officers, along with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), responded to the scene and treated the injured driver, later identified as Jose Luis Garcia Huerta (49) of Garden Grove. OCFA transported Jose to a hospital for further medical care, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Jose was traveling eastbound on 17th St. when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a structure at 4320 W. 17th St.

Investigators believe the driver may have experienced a medical emergency while driving, which led to the collision. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigations Unit (CIU) is investigating the collision.

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