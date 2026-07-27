Trans woman arrested for allegedly murdering mother in south OC

The Laguna Beach Police Department has officially arrested 36-year-old Safford Wolfson on suspicion of murder following a comprehensive domestic homicide investigation.

The arrest took place on July 23, 2026, after authorities discovered a deceased woman inside a canyon-adjacent residence on Dunning Drive earlier in the week.

Safford Wolfson

Wolfson, who had initially been detained as a primary person of interest, has now been formally charged and is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $1,000,000 bail.

The Investigation at Dunning Drive

The incident came to light on July 20, 2026, at approximately 11:01 a.m. when patrol officers responded to a welfare check or death investigation at a home located in the 1300 block of Dunning Drive.

Upon entering the scene, authorities located the body of 61-year-old Angela Caprioli. Detectives from the local police force immediately partnered with the Orange County Crime Lab to secure the home and process evidence.

While the exact cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed by coroner officials, police quickly classified the environment as a domestic crime scene.

The victim and the suspect were mother and son.

Background on Suspect Safford Wolfson

Public records and recent media updates provide distinct context regarding the suspect’s background and recent living arrangements:

Professional Ties: According to professional networking profiles, Safford Wolfson co-founded Kevin’s House LLC in 2021. The business operates as a dual-diagnosis sober living and assisted adult care facility in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Wolfson served as a business manager and administrative assistant.

According to professional networking profiles, Safford Wolfson co-founded in 2021. The business operates as a dual-diagnosis sober living and assisted adult care facility in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Wolfson served as a business manager and administrative assistant. Social Media Profiles: Public profiles across TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) feature biographies where Wolfson identifies as a “trans girl” or transgender woman. Content shared across these spaces often included personal video logs and standard social media updates.

Public profiles across TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) feature biographies where Wolfson identifies as a “trans girl” or transgender woman. Content shared across these spaces often included personal video logs and standard social media updates. Prior Friction: Media reports uncovered a chilling Facebook post published by Wolfson in 2024 stating, “Not even my mom wants to hang out with me man… talk about lame-o!” Neighbors on Dunning Drive also informed reporters that Wolfson had moved into the home roughly six months prior, describing the suspect as a “mysterious” individual who frequently played guitar outside but kept a strict distance from others. Additionally, at least one neighbor recalled witnessing a highly hostile and heated verbal argument between Wolfson and Caprioli outside the home days before her body was found.

What We Know About the Victim

The victim, Angela Caprioli, was a 61-year-old resident originally from Maine. Online profiles document her as the primary founder of Kevin’s House LLC, the same assisted care network she established alongside her son.

Friends and family noted that her social profiles featured prominent, smiling photographs alongside Wolfson, illustrating what initially appeared to be a supportive family dynamic before the recent strain.

Neighbors on Dunning Drive noted that Wolfson had moved into the hillside Laguna Beach residence to live with Caprioli approximately six months prior to the incident.

Legal Charges and Similar Incident Trends

Wolfson is currently facing a severe felony charge under California Penal Code Section 187(a) – Murder. If convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder in the state of California, penalties range from 15 years to life up to 25 years to life in state prison.

Criminology data frequently highlights that domestic homicides involving adult children taking the lives of their parents are tragic but distinct occurrences often tied to shared living dynamics, financial stressors, or un

addressed mental health challenges. Similar high-profile cases across California and the broader U.S. mirror these exact elements. For instance, recent regional cases prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney involve disputes within co-dependent households or adult care setups that escalated into sudden violence following heated arguments or long-term domestic friction.

The investigation remains fully active. The police department urges anyone with relevant information about the timeline leading up to July 20 to immediately contact Detective Corporal Alan Cintas at (949) 715-1262

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