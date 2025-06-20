Fri. Jun 20th, 2025
The Bomb Squad safely removed a WWII era grenade from a home in north O.C.

By Art Pedroza

Jun 20, 2025

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, Fullerton Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious device in the 3100 block of Palm Drive. The device, believed to be an ordnance from World War II, had been transported to the residence after being discovered among the belongings of a recently deceased family member in another county.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to safely identify the item and immediately contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad for assistance. As a precautionary measure, several nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., the Bomb Squad safely removed the device and transported it to an off-site location for further examination and disposal. Following the removal, residents were permitted to return to their homes, and the area was declared safe.

The FPD thanks the community for their patience and cooperation during this incident.

Dangers of a WWII-Era Grenade Found at Home:

  1. It could still be live.
    Even after decades, the grenade might still contain explosive material that can detonate.
  2. It may be unstable.
    The chemicals inside can degrade over time, making the grenade more sensitive to movement, heat, or pressure.
  3. It could explode if disturbed.
    Trying to move, open, or tamper with it could cause it to go off.
  4. It’s illegal to keep.
    Possessing military explosives is against the law in most places.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
