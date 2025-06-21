Orange County’s immigrant communities alarmed by Federal data sharing policy

A recent federal directive has sparked concern and confusion among immigrant communities in Santa Ana and across California. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has been instructed to share personal data of Medi-Cal enrollees—including non-U.S. citizens—with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), raising fears about potential immigration enforcement.

The data being transferred includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and medical claims history. While originally collected to administer healthcare services, this information may now be used to locate individuals for immigration enforcement or to challenge future immigration applications, such as green card or naturalization requests.

Local immigrant advocacy groups and legal aid organizations in Santa Ana are already reporting heightened anxiety among residents. “We’re seeing a chilling effect,” said a spokesperson from a local nonprofit. “People are afraid to seek medical care, even when they’re eligible, because they fear their information could be used against them.”

The Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs emphasized that emergency services remain available and urged residents not to delay seeking care. They also clarified that this policy pertains to a specific data transfer and does not mean all Medicaid recipients are being reported to DHS.

Community leaders are encouraging those affected to seek legal assistance and stay informed. “This is a moment for solidarity,” the Office stated. “We stand with our immigrant neighbors and remain committed to building safety, dignity, and access for all.”

As the situation develops, local organizations promise to provide updates and support to those impacted.

