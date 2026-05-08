The Anaheim Police are conducting a DUI and CDL Checkpoint tonight

The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, May 8, 2026, in the South district of Anaheim, starting at 7:00 p.m.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Anaheim Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking, using marijuana, or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

This program was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Penalties for DUI and License Violations

DUI Conviction (First Offense): In addition to heavy fines, penalties often include 3 to 5 years of probation , mandatory completion of a 3- to 9-month DUI school , and the installation of an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) .

In addition to heavy fines, penalties often include , mandatory completion of a , and the installation of an . License Violations: Drivers found without a valid license may be charged with an infraction (up to $250 fine) or a misdemeanor, which can lead to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine .

Drivers found without a valid license may be charged with an infraction (up to $250 fine) or a misdemeanor, which can lead to and a . Chemical Test Refusal: Refusing a blood or breath test after a DUI arrest typically results in an automatic one-year license suspension.

Impact on Auto Insurance

A DUI conviction has a severe and lasting effect on insurance rates in California:

Premium Hikes: Insurance rates often double or triple . On average, California drivers see their annual premiums increase by approximately $3,000 to $5,000 post-conviction.

Insurance rates often . On average, California drivers see their annual premiums increase by approximately post-conviction. High-Risk Reclassification: Most standard insurers will reclassify you as a “high-risk” driver , which may lead to your policy being canceled or not renewed.

Most standard insurers will reclassify you as a , which may lead to your policy being canceled or not renewed. SR-22 Requirement: You will be required to file an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility with the DMV for at least three years to reinstate your driving privileges.

You will be required to file an of financial responsibility with the DMV for at least three years to reinstate your driving privileges. Loss of Discounts: Drivers lose their “Good Driver” discount for 10 years, as a DUI remains on your California motor vehicle record for that entire decade.

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