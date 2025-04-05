Sat. Apr 5th, 2025
Anaheim Fires

Several vehicles were damaged by a car fire at a Disneyland parking structure

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 5, 2025
Fire at the Pixar Pals parking structure at Disneyland

At least three vehicles were damaged when a Toyota RAV4 caught fire at the Pixar Pals Disneyland parking structure.

The fire was reported at around 10 a.m. 

The Pixar Pals parking structure will be reopening in several phases after operations were temporarily paused in some areas, according to Disneyland.

The fire had no impact on the rest of the resort with the exception of losing access to much of the parking structure for some time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.

The fire surely caused smoke that could have damaged other vehiles in the parking structure.

If your car was damaged in this fire click here to notify the Disneyland resort and be sure to file a claim with your auto insurance carrrier. Your carrier can go after Disneyland to pay for the damage in a process called subrogation.

There are several reasons why a parked Toyota RAV4 might suddenly catch fire:

  1. Fuel Pump Issues: Some models have had recalls due to defective fuel pumps, which can potentially lead to fires.
  2. Battery Problems: In certain RAV4s, the battery can move during forceful turns, causing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and short circuit, which can result in a fire.
  3. Parasitic Battery Drain: A defect where the ECU constantly draws power from the battery, potentially leading to overheating and fires.
  4. Electrical System Failures: Faults in the electrical system, such as wiring issues or short circuits, can also cause fires.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
