Fire crews put out an O.C. dumpster fire before it could spread to a business park

Earlier today, bystanders reported smoke and flames coming from a dumpster outside of a business park at Corporate Plaza Dr., according to the Newport Beach Fire Department.

Bystanders quickly called 911, and fire crews quickly responded to the scene.

The fire was contained to the dumpster, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The NBFD is grateful to the observant bystanders who reported the fire.

Picture Courtesy of the Newport Beach Fire Department

In the U.S., arson is a significant cause of fires, accounting for about 28% of all reported fires. Arson is responsible for about 10-15% of wildfires in California

Dumpster fires can be caused by various factors, including improper disposal of flammable materials, accidental ignition, and intentional acts of arson. Discarded lithium batteries in particular have been causing dumpster fires in California for the last few years.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.