Seven OC employers honored for creating opportunities for workers with developmental disabilities

A diverse group of Orange County employers is being recognized for helping make the workplace more inclusive for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC), which coordinates services and support for more than 29,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families, recently honored seven local businesses and organizations as champions for employing people with developmental disabilities. The recognition highlights a decades-long shift away from segregated workplace settings and toward competitive, integrated employment opportunities in the broader community.

According to RCOC Executive Director Larry Landauer, progress has been significant, but challenges remain for many adults with developmental disabilities seeking meaningful employment.

“Now we take for granted that people with disabilities can and should be able to work alongside coworkers without disabilities,” Landauer said. “But individuals we serve continue to face challenges, so it’s important for us to recognize role-model employers like our honorees who know the benefits of including people with developmental disabilities in their workforces.”

Seven Orange County Employers Recognized

The businesses and organizations honored by RCOC include:

Discovery Cube (Santa Ana)

Grocery Outlet (Anaheim and Long Beach)

Lamppost Pizza (Orange)

Oakley (Irvine)

Heroes Hall at the OC Fairgrounds & Event Center (Costa Mesa)

Provider Contract Food Services (Fullerton)

Walgreens (Anaheim)

The honorees were recognized for providing employment opportunities that allow adults with developmental disabilities to work alongside coworkers without disabilities in integrated workplace settings.

Employment First Philosophy

The awards also underscore the growing emphasis on what advocates call “Employment First,” a policy approach that prioritizes competitive integrated employment as the preferred option for working-age adults with developmental disabilities.

Several years ago, the RCOC Board of Directors adopted an Employment First policy, aligning with California’s broader effort to expand workplace opportunities for people with disabilities. Through partnerships with businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies throughout Orange County, RCOC works to identify job openings and match individuals’ abilities, skills and interests with employers seeking reliable workers.

The approach reflects a dramatic shift from the past, when many adults with developmental disabilities were limited to so-called sheltered workshops, workplaces that employed only individuals with disabilities and often operated separately from the larger community. Those types of settings are no longer eligible for Regional Center funding.

Why Inclusive Hiring Matters

Advocates for inclusive employment point to several benefits:

Greater independence and self-sufficiency for workers with disabilities

Increased workplace diversity and broader perspectives for employers

Opportunities for meaningful social interaction and community engagement

Access to a larger and often highly dedicated workforce

Improved quality of life and economic opportunities for individuals and families

For employers facing ongoing workforce recruitment challenges, disability inclusion also can help widen applicant pools while fostering a more inclusive workplace culture.

State Lawmakers Join Recognition Effort

The honored businesses received certificates from the offices of:

Assemblymember Diane Dixon

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris

Assemblymember Avelino Valencia

The certificates recognized the employers’ commitment to creating inclusive workplaces and expanding opportunities for Orange County residents with developmental disabilities.

RCOC’s Growing Role in Orange County

RCOC serves more than 29,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities, including individuals with intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. As the nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate services and support, the agency often serves as the first point of contact for families seeking assistance, resources and community-based services.

The latest employer recognition awards highlight how public agencies, nonprofit organizations and private businesses are increasingly working together to create pathways to employment that were far less common just a generation ago.

As Orange County continues to focus on workforce development and economic opportunity, programs that connect employers with qualified workers with developmental disabilities are helping demonstrate that inclusive hiring can benefit both businesses and employees alike.

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