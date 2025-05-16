Security guard arrested for firing gun at a colleague at the O.C. Sanitation District

On May 14, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m. police officers responded to the Orange County Sanitation District, located at 10880 Bandilier Circle, regarding a report of unknown trouble, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Upon arrival, it was determined that an altercation had occurred between two-armed security guards while on duty.

During the confrontation, the suspect, identified as Adrian Bevins, a resident of Huntington Beach, discharged a single round from his handgun. (See Bevins’ Facebook page here.)

The victim was not struck by the gunshot but instead the bullet penetrated a front glass door, entering the lobby area. Fortunately, no bystanders were injured during the incident.

Bevins fled the scene in his vehicle before officers arrived and was later located near his residence. Detectives responded and took over the investigation.

A search warrant was obtained for Bevins’ residence, where a firearm possibly used in the incident was recovered.

Bevins was subsequently arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of PC 664/187 – Attempted Murder and PC 245 – Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Given the charges of PC 664/187 (Attempted Murder) and PC 245 (Assault with a Deadly Weapon) in Fountain Valley, California, the penalties for an armed security guard who fired his gun during a fight with a colleague, even without injury, are extremely serious. Here’s a breakdown of the potential consequences:

Understanding the Charges:

PC 664/187 – Attempted Murder: This charge signifies that the individual took a direct step towards killing their colleague with the intent to do so. The “664” indicates it’s an attempt of the crime defined in Penal Code Section 187 (Murder). Penalty: The punishment for attempted murder depends on the degree. First-degree attempted murder: Carries a potential sentence of life in state prison . Second-degree attempted murder: Carries a potential sentence of 5, 7, or 9 years in state prison . Firearm Enhancement: Since a firearm was used, a firearm enhancement under PC 12022.5 (personal use of a firearm in the commission of a felony) or PC 12022.53 (inflicting great bodily injury or death with a firearm) could be added, significantly increasing the prison sentence. These enhancements can add 3, 4, or 10 years for personal use, and 25 years to life if great bodily injury or death occurs (though no one was hurt in this instance).

This charge signifies that the individual took a direct step towards killing their colleague with the intent to do so. The “664” indicates it’s an attempt of the crime defined in Penal Code Section 187 (Murder). PC 245(a)(2) – Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Firearm): This charge involves an assault on another person with a deadly weapon, which in this case is a firearm. Penalty: This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances and the defendant’s prior criminal history. Felony: If charged as a felony, the penalty is 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison , and a fine of up to $10,000. Misdemeanor: If charged as a misdemeanor, the penalty is up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Firearm Enhancement: Similar to attempted murder, firearm enhancements could also apply to this charge, potentially increasing the felony sentence.

This charge involves an assault on another person with a deadly weapon, which in this case is a firearm.

Additional Factors and Potential Consequences:

Armed Security Guard Status: The fact that the individual was an armed security guard will likely be a significant aggravating factor. Their training and responsibility with a firearm will be scrutinized. This could lead to harsher penalties and potentially the loss of their security guard license and ability to work in that field permanently.

The fact that the individual was an armed security guard will likely be a significant aggravating factor. Their training and responsibility with a firearm will be scrutinized. This could lead to harsher penalties and potentially the loss of their security guard license and ability to work in that field permanently. Probation Status: If the individual was on probation for a previous offense, this new arrest would constitute a probation violation, potentially leading to additional penalties related to the prior case.

If the individual was on probation for a previous offense, this new arrest would constitute a probation violation, potentially leading to additional penalties related to the prior case. Motive and Circumstances: The specific details of the fight, the individual’s motive for firing the gun, and the proximity to the colleague will be crucial factors in determining the charges and the severity of the penalties.

The specific details of the fight, the individual’s motive for firing the gun, and the proximity to the colleague will be crucial factors in determining the charges and the severity of the penalties. Criminal History: Any prior criminal record will be taken into account and could lead to increased penalties.

Any prior criminal record will be taken into account and could lead to increased penalties. Plea Bargaining: It’s possible that the prosecution and defense could negotiate a plea bargain to lesser charges. However, given the serious nature of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, any plea offer would likely still involve significant penalties.

It’s possible that the prosecution and defense could negotiate a plea bargain to lesser charges. However, given the serious nature of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, any plea offer would likely still involve significant penalties. Loss of Firearm Rights: A felony conviction would result in the permanent loss of the right to own or possess firearms under both federal and California law.

Potential Outcomes:

Given the charges, the individual faces a very real possibility of significant prison time. Even without anyone being physically injured by the gunfire, the intent alleged in the attempted murder charge and the act of firing a deadly weapon during an assault are taken extremely seriously by the legal system.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.