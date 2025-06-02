SAPD police arrest two after erratic driving crash reveals loaded untraceable gun

Santa Ana, CA – A routine patrol in Santa Ana took an unexpected turn recently when officers observed a vehicle driving erratically near the intersection of Flower St. and St. Gertrude Pl. The dangerous driving culminated in the vehicle crashing into a parked, unoccupied car.

What began as a traffic collision investigation quickly escalated. During their investigation, officers discovered a loaded “ghost gun” inside the vehicle. For those unfamiliar, “ghost guns” are privately assembled firearms that lack serial numbers, making them difficult to trace and often a concern for law enforcement.

Both occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested and transported to the Santa Ana Jail. They face multiple felony weapon charges in addition to charges for reckless driving. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers encountered daily by law enforcement and the ongoing challenges posed by illegal firearms.

The suspects in the Santa Ana incident are facing significant penalties due to the combination of charges: multiple felony weapon charges (specifically for the loaded “ghost gun”) and reckless driving. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties they could face under California law:

Felony Weapon Charges (Loaded “Ghost Gun”)

Possessing an unserialized firearm (a “ghost gun”) is a serious offense in California, and being loaded often adds to the severity. The exact penalties depend on several factors, including:

Prior criminal history: If the suspects have previous felony convictions, the penalties will be significantly harsher, as it’s illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms.

If the suspects have previous felony convictions, the penalties will be significantly harsher, as it’s illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms. Specific nature of the weapon charges: “Multiple felony weapon charges” could include: Possession of an unserialized firearm (PC 29180): This can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. As a felony, it’s punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Carrying a loaded firearm in public (PC 25850): If charged as a felony (which is likely given the context and potentially prior convictions), this can lead to up to 3 years in state prison. Possession by a prohibited person (PC 29800): If either suspect is a convicted felon, under a restraining order, or otherwise prohibited from owning firearms, this is a felony punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail/prison and fines up to $10,000.

“Multiple felony weapon charges” could include: Other aggravating factors: While not explicitly stated, factors like gang involvement could further increase penalties.

General Felony Weapon Penalties in California:

State Prison: Felony weapon charges can result in significant state prison sentences, ranging from 16 months to several years, depending on the specific charges and any enhancements.

Felony weapon charges can result in significant state prison sentences, ranging from 16 months to several years, depending on the specific charges and any enhancements. Fines: Substantial fines, potentially up to $10,000 per felony charge.

Substantial fines, potentially up to $10,000 per felony charge. Loss of Gun Rights: A felony conviction generally results in a lifetime ban on owning or possessing firearms in California.

A felony conviction generally results in a lifetime ban on owning or possessing firearms in California. Probation: In some cases, judges may award felony probation in lieu of jail time, but this would still come with strict conditions.

In some cases, judges may award felony probation in lieu of jail time, but this would still come with strict conditions. Deportation: For non-citizens, a felony conviction for a firearm offense can lead to deportation.

Reckless Driving (Vehicle Code 23103 VC)

Reckless driving is a criminal offense in California.

Misdemeanor: For a first offense, it’s typically a misdemeanor. Jail Time: 5 to 90 days in a county jail. Fines: $145 to $1,000. DMV Points: 2 points on their driving record.

For a first offense, it’s typically a misdemeanor. Aggravated Reckless Driving / Felony: If the reckless driving caused serious injury to another person (though the graphic states the parked car was “unoccupied,” so this may not apply here), it can be charged as a “wobbler” (misdemeanor or felony). As a felony, it could lead to up to 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

If the reckless driving caused serious injury to another person (though the graphic states the parked car was “unoccupied,” so this may not apply here), it can be charged as a “wobbler” (misdemeanor or felony). As a felony, it could lead to up to 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Insurance: A conviction will significantly increase insurance rates.

A conviction will significantly increase insurance rates. Criminal Record: A reckless driving conviction is a criminal offense and will appear on their record.

Combined Penalties

Because the suspects are facing multiple felony weapon charges in conjunction with reckless driving, the consequences will be severe. The weapon charges are likely to be the most impactful, potentially leading to state prison time. The reckless driving charge, while serious on its own, will likely add to the overall penalties (fines, points on license, etc.) and be considered by the court during sentencing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.