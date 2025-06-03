A young woman was fatally shot in Costa Mesa

The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) is actively investigating a homicide that occurred last night. No arrests have been made and CMPD is asking that anyone with information contact the assigned detective.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Costa Mesa Communications received calls of shots fired and a person shot in the 1500 block of Lukup Lane.

Police officers responded and found a 20-year-old Huntington Beach woman on the sidewalk suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

The police officers quickly rendered medical aid. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue took over lifesaving measures before they transported the victim to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The victim’s name is Monserrat Colorado, 20, Huntington Beach.

It appears the victim was known to the suspect, who is still outstanding. We are asking for anyone with information regarding this active investigation to please contact Detective Stocking at 714-754-5392 or Sergeant Jacobi at 714-754-5352.

In California, including Costa Mesa, the penalty for fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman would depend on the specific circumstances of the crime and the degree of murder a person is convicted of.

Here’s a breakdown of potential penalties under California law:

First-Degree Murder: This typically involves premeditation, deliberation, or is committed during the commission of certain other serious felonies (felony murder). The standard penalty is 25 years to life in state prison . However, if “special circumstances” are found true (e.g., murder for financial gain, murder of a witness, murder by lying in wait, multiple victims, or hate crime), the penalty can be life imprisonment without the possibility of parole (LWOP) or, theoretically, the death penalty . While the death penalty is legal in California, there is a standing moratorium on executions.

Second-Degree Murder: This involves malice aforethought but without premeditation or deliberation. The standard penalty is 15 years to life in state prison . There can be increased sentences in certain situations, such as: If the victim was a peace officer: 25 years to life, or even LWOP if the intent was to kill or inflict great bodily injury. If the killing was a drive-by shooting: 20 years to life. If the defendant has a prior murder conviction: LWOP.



Additional Factors:

Firearm Enhancement: If a firearm was personally used in the commission of the murder, an additional sentence of 10, 20, or 25 years to life can be added to the base sentence.

If a firearm was personally used in the commission of the murder, an additional sentence of 10, 20, or 25 years to life can be added to the base sentence. Three Strikes Law: Murder is a “strike” offense under California’s Three Strikes Law, which can significantly increase sentences for repeat offenders.

Murder is a “strike” offense under California’s Three Strikes Law, which can significantly increase sentences for repeat offenders. Fines and Restitution: Convicted individuals may also face substantial fines (up to $10,000) and be ordered to pay restitution to the victim’s family.

Convicted individuals may also face substantial fines (up to $10,000) and be ordered to pay restitution to the victim’s family. Civil Lawsuits: The family of the victim can also file a wrongful death lawsuit in civil court, seeking monetary damages.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.