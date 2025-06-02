A Santa Ana man was fatally shot behind a liquor store

Homicide Investigation: June 2, 2025 — Police Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation regarding a 60-year old man who was shot and killed, according to the SAPD.

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a man down behind a business located at 4502 W. 1st Street. The business was a liquor store called Bottle Liquor.

Police officers responded to the scene and located a man, identified as Armando Barocio Salcido (60) of Santa Ana, who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics from the Fountain Valley Fire Department also responded and pronounced Salcido deceased at the scene.

At this time, the motive surrounding the shooting is under investigation. Homicide Detectives are attempting to identify and locate additional witnesses who can provide information about the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

In Santa Ana, California, fatally shooting a man behind a liquor store would almost certainly lead to a charge of murder under California Penal Code Section 187. The specific penalties for murder depend on the degree:

First-Degree Murder: This typically applies to killings that are premeditated and intentional, or that occur during the commission of certain dangerous felonies (known as felony murder). The penalty for first-degree murder is 25 years to life in state prison. If "special circumstances" are found (such as killing for financial gain, killing multiple victims, or killing a peace officer), the penalty can be life without the possibility of parole (LWOP) or, theoretically, the death penalty. However, there is currently a moratorium on the death penalty in California.

Second-Degree Murder: This applies to murders that involve malice aforethought but are not premeditated or intentional in the same way as first-degree murder. The penalty for second-degree murder is 15 years to life in state prison. This can be increased to 25 years to life if the victim was a peace officer, or 20 years to life if the killing was a drive-by shooting.

Additional Penalties and Factors:

Firearm Enhancement: If a firearm was used in the commission of the murder, an additional sentence of 10, 20, or 25 years to life in prison can be added to the sentence.

"Strike" under Three Strikes Law: A murder conviction counts as a "strike" under California's Three Strikes law, which can lead to significantly enhanced sentences for future offenses.

Fines: Fines of up to $10,000 are also possible.

Victim Restitution: The convicted individual will likely be required to pay restitution to the victim's family.

Loss of Gun Rights: Conviction will result in a permanent loss of gun rights.

Gang Enhancement: If the shooting is found to be gang-related, further sentencing enhancements may apply.

Important Considerations:

Malice Aforethought: To be charged with murder, the prosecution must prove "malice aforethought," meaning the defendant had the intent to kill or acted with a conscious disregard for human life.

Felony Murder Rule: Even if there was no direct intent to kill, if the shooting occurred during the commission of another serious felony (like robbery or burglary), the felony murder rule could apply, leading to a murder charge.

Defenses: Potential defenses could include self-defense, defense of others, insanity, or accident, which might reduce the charge to manslaughter or lead to an acquittal.

The specific outcome of such a case would depend heavily on the exact circumstances, the evidence gathered by law enforcement (Santa Ana Police Department would be investigating), and the prosecution’s case. It is a very serious felony with severe consequences.

