Thu. Mar 19th, 2026
Crime Huntington Beach

Robbers arrested after injuring a pedestrian with their vehicle in coastal O.C.

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 18, 2026

Last evening, four individuals in a vehicle lured a pedestrian toward them and robbed the victim before fleeing the area, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

As the suspects fled, the victim was struck by their vehicle, causing minor injuries.

Through follow-up investigation, officers located all four suspects at a nearby residence and took them into custody.

All of the suspects are now facing felony charges.

This serves as a reminder: crime has serious consequences. In Huntington Beach, the police officers will follow every lead and hold those who commit crimes accountable.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

While specific charges for the four individuals arrested on March 17, 2026, have not been detailed beyond “felony charges,” typical penalties for such crimes include: 

  • Second-Degree Robbery (PC 211): If convicted of taking property by force or fear, suspects can face two, three, or five years in California state prison.
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon (PC 245(a)(1)): Using a vehicle to strike a person is often prosecuted as vehicular assault. As a felony, it carries a sentence of two, three, or four years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
  • Felony Hit and Run (VC 20001): Leaving the scene of an accident where an injury occurred can lead to sixteen months, two years, or three years in state prison.
  • Sentence Enhancements:
    • Three Strikes Law: Crimes like robbery and assault with a deadly weapon are often considered “strike” offenses, which can double future sentences or lead to 25 years to life for subsequent convictions.
    • Great Bodily Injury: If the victim’s injuries are deemed “great bodily injury” (though initially reported as minor), sentences can be increased by an additional three to six years

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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