Man arrested for anti-Semitic tagging in Westminster

On March 13, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police officers responded to Magnolia Street, south of Bolsa Avenue, following a report of a male suspect spray-painting city walls and property, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Initially, officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Shortly after, one officer returned and observed a male, later identified as Julio Cesar Lazo, fitting the description while actively defacing a wall, a power box, and a fire hydrant.

When detained, Lazo was found in possession of graffiti materials and a switchblade knife.

During the investigation, officers discovered multiple instances of graffiti on nearby city walls and public infrastructure.

Some of the graffiti featured hate-motivated language and symbols, including swastikas and anti-Semitic phrases, all written in black spray paint. Lazo was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Julio Cesar Lazo faces several charges under the California Penal Code, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, due to the nature of the vandalism and the weapon found in his possession. Based on the Westminster Police Department press release, the specific charges and their potential penalties are:

Felony Vandalism (Penal Code § 594(b)(1)) : Penalty : Up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Condition : Vandalism is typically charged as a felony if the damage exceeds $400.

: Hate Crime (Penal Code § 422.6(b)) : Penalty : Up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $5,000, and up to 400 hours of community service. Context : This charge applies specifically to defacing property for the purpose of intimidating or interfering with a person’s civil rights based on protected characteristics like religion or ethnicity.

: Possession of a Switchblade Knife (Penal Code § 21510(b)) : Penalty : Up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Context : Carrying a switchblade on your person is a misdemeanor in California. Westminster, CA (.gov) +9

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Additional Consequences

Beyond incarceration and fines, the court may impose:

Restitution : Paying the city for the cost of cleaning or repairing the defaced property.

: Paying the city for the cost of cleaning or repairing the defaced property. Counseling : Mandatory sensitivity training or counseling as part of hate crime sentencing goals.

: Mandatory sensitivity training or counseling as part of hate crime sentencing goals. Driver’s License Suspension: A conviction for vandalism can lead to a license suspension of up to two years.

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