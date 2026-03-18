Thu. Mar 19th, 2026
Crime Hate Westminster

Man arrested for anti-Semitic tagging in Westminster

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 18, 2026
Westminster Police Press Release

On March 13, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police officers responded to Magnolia Street, south of Bolsa Avenue, following a report of a male suspect spray-painting city walls and property, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Initially, officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Shortly after, one officer returned and observed a male, later identified as Julio Cesar Lazo, fitting the description while actively defacing a wall, a power box, and a fire hydrant.

When detained, Lazo was found in possession of graffiti materials and a switchblade knife.

During the investigation, officers discovered multiple instances of graffiti on nearby city walls and public infrastructure.

Some of the graffiti featured hate-motivated language and symbols, including swastikas and anti-Semitic phrases, all written in black spray paint. Lazo was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Julio Cesar Lazo faces several charges under the California Penal Code, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, due to the nature of the vandalism and the weapon found in his possession. Based on the Westminster Police Department press release, the specific charges and their potential penalties are: 

  • Felony Vandalism (Penal Code § 594(b)(1)):
    • Penalty: Up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
    • Condition: Vandalism is typically charged as a felony if the damage exceeds $400.
  • Hate Crime (Penal Code § 422.6(b)):
    • Penalty: Up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $5,000, and up to 400 hours of community service.
    • Context: This charge applies specifically to defacing property for the purpose of intimidating or interfering with a person’s civil rights based on protected characteristics like religion or ethnicity.
  • Possession of a Switchblade Knife (Penal Code § 21510(b)):
    • Penalty: Up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
    • Context: Carrying a switchblade on your person is a misdemeanor in California. Westminster, CA (.gov)Westminster, CA (.gov) +9

Additional Consequences
Beyond incarceration and fines, the court may impose: 

  • Restitution: Paying the city for the cost of cleaning or repairing the defaced property.
  • Counseling: Mandatory sensitivity training or counseling as part of hate crime sentencing goals.
  • Driver’s License Suspension: A conviction for vandalism can lead to a license suspension of up to two years.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Huntington Beach

Robbers arrested after injuring a pedestrian with their vehicle in coastal O.C.

Mar 18, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Fraud Irvine

Woman arrested for buying gift cards in Irvine with someone else’s Apple Pay account

Mar 18, 2026 Art Pedroza
Cochino Alert Crime immigration Labor Santa Ana

It is time to cancel Cesar Chavez in Santa Ana too

Mar 18, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Huntington Beach

Robbers arrested after injuring a pedestrian with their vehicle in coastal O.C.

Mar 18, 2026 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Finance Santa Ana

Santa Ana shouldn’t give raises to executives as the city slides into bankruptcy

Mar 18, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Hate Westminster

Man arrested for anti-Semitic tagging in Westminster

Mar 18, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Fraud Irvine

Woman arrested for buying gift cards in Irvine with someone else’s Apple Pay account

Mar 18, 2026 Art Pedroza