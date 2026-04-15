O.C. suspect on roof surrenders after a K9 dog is deployed

Today, around 10:00 a.m., Orange County Sheriff deputies were conducting a proactive patrol in the city of Stanton when they observed a known-wanted subject fleeing from them according to Stanton Police Services.

The subject fled to the backyard of a residence in the 7000 block of Syracuse Avenue in Stanton and attempted to hide from the deputies.

The Sheriff’s Helicopter (Duke) located him and directed deputies to his location.

The suspect refused to comply with deputies’ commands to surrender peacefully and climbed onto the roof of a residence.

Sheriff’s resources were deployed, including the UAV, Crisis Negotiation Team, SWAT, and K9.

Deputies attempted to gain compliance by speaking with the subject. When that was unsuccessful, less-lethal systems were deployed to encourage the suspect to surrender peacefully.

The suspect eventually surrendered after a K9 was deployed onto the roof of the residence that the suspect had jumped to.

The suspect will be evaluated at the hospital prior to being booked at the Orange County Jail for outstanding warrants and crimes related to resisting arrest.

Potential Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the actions described, the suspect may be charged under the following California statutes:

Resisting Arrest (Penal Code 148(a)(1)) : This is a misdemeanor that applies to willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer in their duties. Jail Time : Up to one year in county jail. Fines : A maximum fine of $1,000. Other : Possible summary probation, community service, or counseling.

: This is a misdemeanor that applies to willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer in their duties. Evading a Peace Officer (Vehicle Code 2800.1) : If the initial “proactive patrol” pursuit involved a vehicle, this misdemeanor carries similar penalties: Jail Time : Up to one year in county jail. Fines : Up to $1,000. Other : Potential impoundment of the vehicle for up to 30 days and driver’s license suspension.

: If the initial “proactive patrol” pursuit involved a vehicle, this misdemeanor carries similar penalties: Resisting an Executive Officer (Penal Code 69) : If the suspect’s refusal to surrender or jumping between roofs is interpreted as using threats or violence to deter the officers, this can be charged as a wobbler (either a misdemeanor or a felony). Felony Penalty : Up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

: If the suspect’s refusal to surrender or jumping between roofs is interpreted as using threats or violence to deter the officers, this can be charged as a (either a misdemeanor or a felony). Outstanding Warrants: The suspect will also face the original penalties associated with the warrants for which they were already “known-wanted”

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