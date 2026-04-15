DUI Checkpoint set for Friday night, April 17, in coastal Orange County

Plan your weekend travel accordingly, Laguna Beach! The Laguna Beach Police Department has announced a DUI checkpoint scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026.

Officers will be out in force from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city. These checkpoints aren’t random; they are strategically placed based on data from previous impaired driving-related crashes and arrests to help keep everyone on the road safe.

Historically, LBPD frequently utilizes the city’s three main thoroughfares because they are the primary “choke points” for entering and exiting the town:

Laguna Canyon Road (SR-133): This is one of the most common locations. Checkpoints have previously been held near the village entrance (Pageant of the Masters intersection) and the Laguna Canyon Frontage Road.

This is one of the most common locations. Checkpoints have previously been held near the (Pageant of the Masters intersection) and the Laguna Canyon Frontage Road. Pacific Coast Highway (PCH): Checkpoints often appear on both the north and south ends of PCH within city limits.

Checkpoints often appear on both the north and south ends of PCH within city limits. The “East Patrol Division”: Official announcements often specify the general area as the East Patrol Division, which covers the majority of the city east of Cherry Avenue.

Know the Risks: It’s More Than Just Alcohol

The LBPD is reminding everyone that “impaired driving” covers a lot of ground. It isn’t just about alcohol:

Prescription & OTC Meds: Many legal medications can interfere with your ability to drive.

Many legal medications can interfere with your ability to drive. Marijuana: While recreational use is legal in California, driving under its influence is still a crime.

The Real Cost of Getting Busted at a DUI Checkpoint

Getting caught at a checkpoint like this carries heavy weight. According to the Laguna Beach City News, a first-time DUI conviction can cost an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties.

But the “real” cost is often much higher when you factor in the long-term impacts:

Criminal Penalties: Expect an immediate driver’s license suspension, potential jail time (up to six months for a first offense), and mandatory DUI school enrollment.

Expect an immediate driver’s license suspension, potential jail time (up to six months for a first offense), and mandatory DUI school enrollment. Impact on Employment: In an “at-will” state like California, a DUI can be grounds for termination, especially if your job involves driving or professional licensing (like healthcare or teaching). Many employers also conduct criminal background checks that will flag a conviction indefinitely.

In an “at-will” state like California, a DUI can be grounds for termination, especially if your job involves driving or professional licensing (like healthcare or teaching). Many employers also conduct criminal background checks that will flag a conviction indefinitely. Insurance Hikes: Once convicted, you’ll be classified as a “high-risk” driver. California insurers often increase premiums by 28% to 371% post-conviction, and you’ll likely need to file an SR-22 form for several years.

The Bottom Line: If you’re heading out this Friday, choose a designated driver or use a rideshare. It’s the only way to ensure your night—and your future—stays on track.

New for 2026: California’s Stricter DUI Laws

Starting January 1, 2026, California implemented several new measures to further crack down on impaired driving:

Mandatory Breathalyzers (IID): Under Assembly Bill 366, the Ignition Interlock Device (IID) program has been expanded and extended through 2033. Every individual convicted of a DUI is now required to install a breath-activated device in their vehicle as a condition for reinstating their license, eliminating previous judicial discretion.

Under Assembly Bill 366, the Ignition Interlock Device (IID) program has been expanded and extended through 2033. Every individual convicted of a DUI is now required to install a breath-activated device in their vehicle as a condition for reinstating their license, eliminating previous judicial discretion. Increased Probation: Convictions for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated now carry longer probation terms of three to five years, up from the previous two-year limit.

Convictions for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated now carry longer probation terms of three to five years, up from the previous two-year limit. Roadside Drug Testing: Law enforcement is now using high-tech tools for immediate roadside testing of marijuana, opioids, and other drugs.

Local Transit & Rideshare Options

Don’t risk a $13,500 mistake. Laguna Beach offers several convenient ways to get around without driving:

Free Laguna Beach Trolley: Use the free Coastal and Canyon routes to travel between major landmarks and the downtown area. On Fridays, service typically runs until 10 p.m..

Use the free Coastal and Canyon routes to travel between major landmarks and the downtown area. On Fridays, service typically runs until 10 p.m.. Laguna Local On-Demand: Download the TransLoc app to book a free, on-demand shared ride between residential neighborhoods and major activity centers.

Download the TransLoc app to book a free, on-demand shared ride between residential neighborhoods and major activity centers. Rideshares: Both Uber and Lyft are active in the area. New users can sometimes find discounts by using local promo codes like “VISITLAGUNA”.

Safe-Ride & Support Programs

If you need a reliable ride for your night out, consider these local services:

Safelink Transport: Provides reliable, personalized transportation throughout the Orange County area.

Provides reliable, personalized transportation throughout the Orange County area. Prime Ride Solutions: A private ride service offering 24/7 stylish and stress-free transport.

A private ride service offering 24/7 stylish and stress-free transport. Ride 4 Life: A Dana Point-based organization that supports those in recovery and emphasizes safe transportation.

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