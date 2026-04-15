RV owner arrested on drug dealing charges by the Orange Police

Over the past several weeks, a concerned resident noticed a suspicious RV parked near El Camino Park, according to the Orange Police Department.

The resident was concerned that the RV was being used to sell narcotics. They reported the activity to a patrol officer, who began monitoring the situation.

Over the following weeks, the officer conducted a thorough investigation, and confirmed that the RV’s owner was engaged in narcotics sales. As a result, a search warrant was obtained to search the RV.

Officers served the search warrant and located approximately 171 grams of methamphetamine along with additional evidence consistent with narcotics sales.

The owner of the RV was taken into custody and booked at Orange County Jail for selling narcotics.

This case is a direct result of community members notifying the police of suspicious behavior. It reflects the level of dedication, and professionalism the Orange Police officers bring to the job every day. The Orange Police Department is committed to protecting our community and holding those who endanger it accountable.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The suspect faces felony charges for possession for sale (HS 11378) and transportation or sale of methamphetamine (HS 11379).

Convictions for these offenses can result in up to four years in state prison and fines of up to $10,000.

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