Tue. Apr 14th, 2026
Crime Drugs Orange

RV owner arrested on drug dealing charges by the Orange Police

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 14, 2026

Over the past several weeks, a concerned resident noticed a suspicious RV parked near El Camino Park, according to the Orange Police Department.

The resident was concerned that the RV was being used to sell narcotics. They reported the activity to a patrol officer, who began monitoring the situation.

Over the following weeks, the officer conducted a thorough investigation, and confirmed that the RV’s owner was engaged in narcotics sales. As a result, a search warrant was obtained to search the RV.

Officers served the search warrant and located approximately 171 grams of methamphetamine along with additional evidence consistent with narcotics sales.

The owner of the RV was taken into custody and booked at Orange County Jail for selling narcotics.

This case is a direct result of community members notifying the police of suspicious behavior. It reflects the level of dedication, and professionalism the Orange Police officers bring to the job every day. The Orange Police Department is committed to protecting our community and holding those who endanger it accountable.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The suspect faces felony charges for possession for sale (HS 11378) and transportation or sale of methamphetamine (HS 11379).

Convictions for these offenses can result in up to four years in state prison and fines of up to $10,000. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Costa Mesa Crime OCDA

Ex-Costa Mesa officer pleads guilty to using police databases to stalk mistress and rivals

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Stanton

O.C. suspect on roof surrenders after a K9 dog is deployed

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Orange County Public Safety

DUI Checkpoint set for Friday night, April 17, in coastal Orange County

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Costa Mesa Crime OCDA

Ex-Costa Mesa officer pleads guilty to using police databases to stalk mistress and rivals

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime OC Sheriff Stanton

O.C. suspect on roof surrenders after a K9 dog is deployed

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Orange County Public Safety

DUI Checkpoint set for Friday night, April 17, in coastal Orange County

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Orange

RV owner arrested on drug dealing charges by the Orange Police

Apr 14, 2026 Art Pedroza