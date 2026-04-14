Armed man arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop in Irvine

Last week, police officers said “hello” to a man near Jamboree and Irvine Blvd. after observing a traffic violation, according to the Irvine Police Department.

As we all know, guns and narcotics are not the best travel companions, but the officers found both in the man’s car.

After some detective work, a search warrant and some help from the IPD’s K-9s with excellent sniffers, the officers found more of the drugs and another gun at his home.

The man’s day ended with an express check-in at Orange County Jail.

Potential Primary Charges Faced by the Suspect

Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed (HS 11370.1): This is a felony charge specifically for having a usable amount of narcotics (like cocaine, heroin, or methamphetamine) while also possessing a loaded, operable firearm. It can carry a prison sentence of two, three, or four years .

(HS 11370.1): This is a felony charge specifically for having a usable amount of narcotics (like cocaine, heroin, or methamphetamine) while also possessing a loaded, operable firearm. It can carry a prison sentence of . Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale (HS 11351 or 11378): Because a search warrant later uncovered more drugs at the suspect’s home, prosecutors often upgrade simple possession to “possession for sale.” This is a felony that can result in two to four years in state prison.

(HS 11351 or 11378): Because a search warrant later uncovered more drugs at the suspect’s home, prosecutors often upgrade simple possession to “possession for sale.” This is a felony that can result in in state prison. Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (PC 29800): If the “detective work” mentioned revealed the suspect has a prior felony conviction, possessing even one gun is an additional felony, punishable by up to three years in prison.

Aggravating Factors & Enhancements

Prop 36 Impact: Under California’s Proposition 36 (effective late 2024), certain repeat drug and theft offenders face enhanced sentencing and may be ineligible for pre-trial citation release.

Under California’s (effective late 2024), certain repeat drug and theft offenders face enhanced sentencing and may be ineligible for pre-trial citation release. Multiple Firearms: Finding a second gun at the residence may lead to multiple counts of illegal weapons possession.

Finding a second gun at the residence may lead to multiple counts of illegal weapons possession. Narcotics Enhancements: If the quantity of drugs found is significant (e.g., involving fentanyl or large weights), additional “weight enhancements” can add years to a potential sentence.

Auto Insurance Consequences

Removal of Discounts : In California, a conviction for drug-related offenses or major traffic violations requires insurers to remove the “Good Driver Discount”.

: In California, a conviction for drug-related offenses or major traffic violations requires insurers to remove the “Good Driver Discount”. High-Risk Classification : He will likely be classified as a high-risk driver. While California law prohibits canceling a policy mid-term solely for a violation like a DUI (unless a license is suspended), insurers can—and often do—cancel or non-renew the policy at the next renewal date.

: He will likely be classified as a high-risk driver. While California law prohibits canceling a policy mid-term solely for a violation like a DUI (unless a license is suspended), insurers can—and often do—cancel or non-renew the policy at the next renewal date. Premium Hikes: If he finds new coverage, his rates could increase by up to 148% or more. He may be forced to seek coverage through the California Automobile Assigned Risk Plan (CAARP), a program for high-risk drivers.

Homeowners Insurance Consequences

Immediate Cancellation : Unlike auto insurance, California Insurance Code Section 676 allows a homeowners policy to be canceled mid-term if the insured is convicted of a crime that increases the hazard insured against. Possessing narcotics and firearms in the home constitutes a significant physical and moral hazard.

: Unlike auto insurance, California Insurance Code Section 676 allows a homeowners policy to be canceled mid-term if the insured is convicted of a crime that increases the hazard insured against. Possessing narcotics and firearms in the home constitutes a significant physical and moral hazard. Moratorium Exceptions : While California often has moratoriums on non-renewals due to wildfires, these do not protect individuals who have increased the risk of the property through criminal negligence or fraud.

: While California often has moratoriums on non-renewals due to wildfires, these do not protect individuals who have increased the risk of the property through criminal negligence or fraud. Search Warrant Impact: The fact that a search warrant was served and narcotics were found at the residence provides the insurer with objective, material grounds to declare the property uninsurable.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related