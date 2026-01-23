CalOptima Health CEO Michael Hunn announces retirement

ORANGE, Calif. — CalOptima Health Chief Executive Officer Michael Hunn, an innovative leader who championed expanded Medi-Cal services and increased community investments in housing as a foundation for health, will retire on December 31, 2026. As the health plan’s leader for the past five years, Hunn has been deeply committed to serving low-income and vulnerable populations and supporting the health care safety net. Hunn’s focus on putting members at the center of the organization contributed to CalOptima Health’s growth, increased employee and provider engagement, and brought positive recognition among public health plans.

During Hunn’s tenure, CalOptima Health established itself as a national leader in promoting equitable health care for low-income members and as a catalyst for community transformation. He restored community trust in CalOptima Health by implementing strong reform and compliance measures. Hunn’s accomplishments include creating Street Medicine programs in four cities across Orange County, establishing a department dedicated to implementing CalAIM benefits to address social determinants of health, awarding more than $306 million in community grants, expanding access to care by adding Providence as a 10th health network, implementing workforce development grants to reduce provider shortages, overseeing expanded communications, marketing and community outreach efforts to raise awareness, and leading a successful initiative that allows CalOptima Health to pursue launching a Covered California plan in the future.

“I am proud of everything we have achieved at CalOptima Health over the past five years, and I will remain fully committed and focused through the end of the year,” Hunn said. “We have reinvigorated CalOptima Health and reestablished our plan as a trusted community partner that serves members with dignity and respect. Together with CalOptima Health’s Board of Directors, executive leaders, staff and numerous Orange County leaders, we have made a difference in the community and fulfilled the mission to serve members. We just celebrated our 30-year anniversary, and our commitment to quality care for those most in need has never been stronger.”

Hunn joined CalOptima Health as interim CEO in November 2021, bringing decades of health care experience to the role, and was named CEO in 2022. Under his leadership, CalOptima Health embraced opportunities for positive reform and established a culture of continuous improvement. He oversaw the successful implementation of all recommendations from an exhaustive state audit, investing reserve funds to expand health care access and services, funding education and workforce grants, and enacting multiple rate increases that benefited safety net providers and hospitals. CalOptima Health consistently spends more than 95% of its budget on health care services and less than 4.5% on overhead expenses, which is among the lowest overhead rates for any health plan in California.

“We are grateful for Michael’s visionary leadership of CalOptima Health and his meaningful collaboration with his colleagues and the broad network of partners that make our organization exceptional,” said Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, Chair of CalOptima Health’s Board of Directors. “Michael’s innovative thinking, steadfast pursuit of strategic initiatives for our members, and careful stewardship of the organization’s resources have prepared us to confront an ever-changing and complex environment for health care.”

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Michael Hunn started his career as a Catholic priest in the 1980s, focusing on counseling hospital patients before transitioning to health care administration. With three decades of experience, he became CEO of nine hospitals across California, Texas and Missouri.

A county organized health system, CalOptima Health provides quality health care coverage for low-income children, adults, seniors and people with disabilities in Orange County, California. CalOptima Health’s mission is to serve member health with excellence and dignity, respecting the value and needs of each person. CalOptima Health serves more than 877,000 members with a network of more than 9,200 primary care doctors and specialists and 42 acute and rehab hospitals. Visit www.caloptima.org.

