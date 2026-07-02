The California Avocado Commission released a striking new campaign video warning that American farmers are on the precipice of a culinary disaster due to an unlevel playing field with Mexican imports.

The announcement coincides with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s statement that the United States has declined to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in its current form.

As Washington prepares for a critical third round of bilateral negotiations with Mexico, domestic growers are urgently calling for a seasonal import policy to prevent the domestic industry from being completely wiped out.

The Battle for the American Table

Domestic growers are facing immense pressure from foreign oversupply during the peak American harvest window. The Commission is advocating for a seasonal Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) on Mexican imports from March through September. Under this proposal, a baseline volume of Mexican avocados would enter the U.S. duty-free, while imports exceeding that threshold would face high tariffs.

Prominent industry figures and political leaders have stepped forward to support the initiative:

Andrew Gruel (Celebrity Chef): Emphasized that an unchecked oversurplus of imports could soon mean consumers can no longer buy California avocados in their own backyards.

(Celebrity Chef): Emphasized that an unchecked oversurplus of imports could soon mean consumers can no longer buy California avocados in their own backyards. Jayme Franklin (CEO of The Conservateur): Urged shoppers to seek out local produce, arguing that supporting American agriculture is vital to keeping the nation healthy.

(CEO of The Conservateur): Urged shoppers to seek out local produce, arguing that supporting American agriculture is vital to keeping the nation healthy. Rep. Vince Fong (R-Calif.) : Stated that immediate trade action is necessary because domestic farmers are being crushed by foreign imports and simply need a fair opportunity to compete.

: Stated that immediate trade action is necessary because domestic farmers are being crushed by foreign imports and simply need a fair opportunity to compete. Ken Melban (Commission President): Clarified that growers are not trying to halt international trade, but rather establish a common-sense solution to safeguard domestic food production capacity.

From Sacred Roots to the Global Stage

The conflict over modern trade policy stands in stark contrast to the deep, shared history of avocado cultivation across North America. Avocados are native to the New World, with archaeological evidence showing that indigenous populations in Mexico and Central America cultivated the fruit for thousands of years. The ancient Aztecs revered the fruit, calling it ahuacatl. Following the Spanish conquest, it was introduced to Western botany as the aguacate.

In California, the commercial industry took root much later, beginning in 1871 when Judge R.B. Ord introduced the first avocado trees to Santa Barbara. The true revolution occurred in 1935, when a Southern California postal worker named Rudolph Hass patented the Hass avocado. Grown from a single mother tree in La Habra Heights, this richer, creamier, and thicker-skinned variety quickly became the global gold standard for the industry.

The Dark Side of the Green Gold

A driving force behind the Commission’s urgent appeal to Washington is the dangerous escalation of organized crime infiltrating Mexico’s multi-billion-dollar avocado trade. As shifts in the international illicit drug market—particularly the rise of synthetic fentanyl—eroded traditional cartel revenues, powerful criminal syndicates diversified their operations by extorting agricultural sectors.

In major Mexican production hubs like Michoacán and Jalisco, violent cartels now aggressively extort local growers, hijack cargo trucks, and control key points of the supply chain. This volatile climate has led to severe disruptions in safety oversight. The California Avocado Commission previously raised concerns that cartel threats and violence have directly compromised and reduced U.S. federal oversight of Mexican avocado pest inspections. Without stringent, uncompromised inspections, imported fruit poses a major risk of introducing destructive, invasive pests into American soil, threatening the entire domestic agricultural infrastructure.

A Superfood Worth Protecting

Beyond the geopolitics of agriculture, the avocado remains one of the world’s most vital superfoods, celebrated globally for its dense nutritional profile. Preserving access to high-quality, safely regulated avocados is essential for public health, as the fruit offers profound medicinal and dietary benefits:

Heart Health : Packed with monounsaturated fatty acids, avocados actively lower bad (LDL) cholesterol levels, significantly reducing the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease.

: Packed with monounsaturated fatty acids, avocados actively lower bad (LDL) cholesterol levels, significantly reducing the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease. Nutrient Density : A single serving provides massive doses of potassium—surpassing the concentration found in bananas—alongside essential vitamins K, E, C, and B6.

: A single serving provides massive doses of potassium—surpassing the concentration found in bananas—alongside essential vitamins K, E, C, and B6. Digestive and Gut Support : Offering up to 14 grams of fiber per fruit, they promote a highly diverse gut microbiome, supporting cellular health and metabolic function.

: Offering up to 14 grams of fiber per fruit, they promote a highly diverse gut microbiome, supporting cellular health and metabolic function. Vision and Cognitive Care: They are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, powerful antioxidants that accumulate in eye and brain tissues to prevent age-related macular degeneration and cognitive decline.

American growers emphasize that they cannot continue to provide this vital crop under current trade conditions. By implementing a seasonal tariff policy, the agriculture sector hopes to protect domestic farms from being entirely supplanted by cartel-compromised and environmentally under-regulated supply chains.

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