Kids’ fun guide to the 2026 Orange County Fair

COSTA MESA — Summer excitement is just weeks away when the 2026 OC Fair returns and families are getting ready to experience this year’s theme, “Your Adventure Awaits.”

With new attractions, great family deals, kid-friendly entertainment and plenty of free activities included with admission, the Fair truly packs in the fun.

Families are encouraged to purchase tickets now and plan their OC Fair adventure. Admission is always free for children ages 5 and younger, while kids 6-12 enter for $9 every day.

Several value-packed ticket options are available only through July 16, including the Carnival Dream Pass, Weekday Unlimited Family Bundle and Family Dream Bundle. Guests can also take advantage of Smart Start admission, offering discounted adult admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. when purchased in advance. View details here.

New this year, four family-friendly KP’s Kids Place locations will offer special kids meals for $10, with meal vouchers available for advance online purchase. The popular $5 Taste of Fair promotion is back, featuring smaller portions of Fair food favorites daily until 5 p.m.

Family fun included with admission

Many of the Fair’s most popular attractions are free with admission, including:

All-Alaskan Racing Pigs

The Great American Petting Farm

Hands-on crafts and educational exhibits

Community entertainment stages

Roving performers and interactive experiences

Things to do

Families can venture to the Explorium at OC Promenade, featuring a Sand and Sea experience that highlights Orange County’s coastline and includes a hands-on touch tank.

Visitors can also meet the OC Fair’s beloved costumed characters — Strawberry Jan, Olivia Orange, Sunny Lemon, Cornelius Corn and Carl the Cotton Candy— who will be available throughout the day for photos and high-fives.

The Magic of Frank Thurston returns with daily comedy and magic performances, often inviting children from the audience to participate.

Guests can test their skills in classic contests like pie-eating and watermelon-eating contests for a chance to win prizes. It’s the messiest fun you can have!

Children ages 5-11 get excited about books when they participate in the Read and Ride program, earning two free Kidland rides by reading three books and completing an online form.

New for 2026, the OC Fair & Share program encourages guests to donate extra carnival prizes at designated collection boxes near Fair exits. Donated toys will be distributed to local children in need through a partnership with local Lions clubs.

Things to see

Roving entertainers will delight guests throughout the day, including Megan the Bubbleologist, Dragon Knights stilt walkers, the Red Light Brass Band and a strolling DJ.

The popular All-Alaskan Racing Pigs return to Plaza Pacifica, with races now broadcast on outdoor screens so more guests can enjoy the action and cheer on their favorite little happy porkers.

The Livestock area will feature adorable pygmy goats, llamas, urban chickens, miniature donkeys and animals from around the county and even the world. It will be hard for kids to choose a favorite! Visit the nearby All-American Petting Farm for special animal interactions.

At Centennial Farm, guests can meet OC Fair’s special animal educators while learning about how animals and plants grow through interactive educational exhibits.

Action Sports Arena will come alive with a lineup of thrilling crowd favorites including demolition derbies, monster trucks and daredevil circus performances.

Throughout the exhibit buildings families can find new hobbies as local artists, makers and gardeners will showcase their talents in competitions ranging from photography and fine art to cake decorating, floral design and agriculture. Kids will love checking out the collections on display!

Things to hear

Community stages across the Fairgrounds will feature hundreds of local performers daily, showcasing acoustic music, rock, country, dance and more.

Each evening, the music takes over when Fair After Dark at Plaza Pacifica gets started and there are even free lessons and everyone can learn line dancing, swing dancing and Latin dance styles.

Live music from performances in The Hangar will keep the celebration going each evening of the Fair. There’s plenty of room to gather in the Main Mall and take in the show.

New Sunday Funday matinee shows will take place in The Hangar at 2:30 p.m. on July 19, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, providing families with afternoon entertainment in a shaded venue.

Parent pro tips:

Bring a wagon or stroller for younger children.

Don’t forget hats and sun block.

Pack refillable water bottles and take advantage of on-site water stations.

Consider bringing a soft-sided cooler.

Bring reusable containers for leftovers or purchase take-and-bake items to enjoy Fair flavors at home.

Kids love playing in the splash fountain so dry clothes and a towel are a good idea.

Arrive early to enjoy shorter ride lines and cooler temperatures.

Baby changing stations are located next to The Hangar and behind the west end of the Sky Ride.

Make annual Fair photos a family tradition at the iconic OC Fair sign, with Foodies characters or in a classic photo booth.

OC Fair details

Dates: July 17 – Aug. 16

Hours:

Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – midnight

Pre-Fair Admission

Adults: $13 weekdays; $15 weekends

Youth (ages 6-12): $9 daily

Seniors (65+): $9 daily

Children 5 and younger: Free

Every Day Passports are available for $60 while supplies last and provide access any day of the Fair with no blackout dates.

Admission increases for weekend adult and senior tickets once the Fair starts July 17.

Discounted carnival tickets and wristbands are available online in advance through opening day. General parking is $15.

For tickets, promotions and complete event information, visit ocfair.com.

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