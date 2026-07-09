Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening their new Santa Ana location on August 22

Santa Ana cake lovers have a major reason to celebrate this summer. The nation’s favorite gourmet bundt cake bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, is officially opening a brand-new location in South Santa Ana on August 22, 2026.

Situated at 3313 South Bristol Street next to EcoTown, this highly anticipated shop brings its signature bite-sized Bundtinis, individual Bundtlets, and full-sized celebratory cakes right to the heart of the community.

Local dessert enthusiasts can look forward to the brand’s iconic thick cream cheese frosting petals and a rotating menu of seasonal flavors alongside a curated selection of party retail supplies like balloons and candles.

The Modern Phenomenon of Bundt Cakes

While traditional bakery trends fluctuate, the popularity of the bundt cake has skyrocketed over the past decade. Market data shows a massive resurgence in the demand for nostalgic, high-quality comfort foods, positioning bundt cakes as a staple for modern celebrations.

Convenience and Variety : The modern consumer loves customizability, and the rise of miniature “Bundtlets” allows party hosts to offer diverse flavor profiles rather than sticking to a single traditional sheet cake.

: The modern consumer loves customizability, and the rise of miniature “Bundtlets” allows party hosts to offer diverse flavor profiles rather than sticking to a single traditional sheet cake. Social Media Appeal : The distinctive geometric ridges and clean, cascading frosting lines make bundt cakes inherently photogenic, driving millions of impressions across platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

: The distinctive geometric ridges and clean, cascading frosting lines make bundt cakes inherently photogenic, driving millions of impressions across platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Gifting Culture: Bundt cakes have successfully transitioned into a premium gifting item, frequently utilized for corporate appreciation, teacher gifts, and holiday hosting.

From European Tradition to Global Sensation

The distinctive ring-shaped dessert we recognize today has roots stretching back centuries to Europe. It evolved from a dense, yeast-based Austrian brioche cake known as Gugelhupf, which was traditionally baked in heavy, decorative ceramic molds. These cakes were staple centerpiece items for gatherings across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland throughout the 18th and 19th centuries.

The modern “Bundt” era officially began in 1950 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A group of local women from the Hadassah Society approached H. David Dalquist, the founder of the Nordic Ware molding company, to create a lighter aluminum version of the traditional European ceramic pans. Dalquist designed the ring pan with fluted ridges and trademarked the name “Bundt” by adding a “t” to the German word Bund, which referred to a gathering or alliance of people. The pan became a global cultural phenomenon in 1966 when a baker named Ella Helfrich won second place at the 17th annual Pillsbury Bake-Off with her “Tunnel of Fudge” cake, triggering an unprecedented nationwide shortage of Nordic Ware pans and cementing the bundt cake as a permanent icon of global baking history.

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