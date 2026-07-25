Santa Ana Police search for black Dodge Ram in Edinger Ave. hit-and-run

The Santa Ana Police Department is actively seeking public assistance to identify a driver and vehicle involved in a reckless hit-and-run collision.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the busy intersection of Edinger Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Santa Ana, California.

According to traffic investigators, a vehicle traveling with the right of way was struck when the suspect vehicle brazenly ran a red traffic light. Following the broadside collision, the driver failed to stop, identify themselves, or assess injuries, choosing instead to flee the scene eastbound on Edinger Avenue.

Law enforcement officials have described the fleeing vehicle as a possible black Dodge Ram pickup truck with an unknown license plate number. The driver behind the wheel is believed to be male. The Santa Ana Police Department has released video stills from local traffic surveillance cameras hoping that community members might recognize the distinct profile of the dark utility truck or possess dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash.

Criminal Charges Faced by the Suspect

Leaving the scene of an automobile accident in California carries severe legal repercussions. Depending on whether injuries were sustained by the victims in the law-abiding vehicle, the driver of the Dodge Ram will face prosecution under specific mandates of the California Vehicle Code (CVC).

Hit and Run Resulting Only in Property Damage (CVC 20002): If the collision resulted purely in vehicular and structural damage without human injury, the suspect faces a misdemeanor charge. This carries a penalty of up to six months in the county jail, a maximum fine of $1,000, and mandatory restitution to the victim.

If the collision resulted purely in vehicular and structural damage without human injury, the suspect faces a misdemeanor charge. This carries a penalty of up to six months in the county jail, a maximum fine of $1,000, and mandatory restitution to the victim. Hit and Run Resulting in Injury or Death (CVC 20001): If any occupant of the struck vehicle suffered physical injury, the offense is elevated to a “wobbler,” which prosecutors routinely charge as a felony. A felony conviction under CVC 20001 carries up to four years in California state prison and fines reaching $10,000.

If any occupant of the struck vehicle suffered physical injury, the offense is elevated to a “wobbler,” which prosecutors routinely charge as a felony. A felony conviction under CVC 20001 carries up to four years in California state prison and fines reaching $10,000. Reckless Driving and Red-Light Violations: In addition to fleeing, the suspect will face charges for failing to stop at a red signal and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, which add severe points to a driving record and act as aggravating factors during criminal sentencing.

Severe Insurance and Financial Repercussions

Beyond formal jail sentences and court-ordered fines, a hit-and-run conviction triggers immediate catastrophic impacts on a motorist’s civil privileges and financial standing. Insurance carriers view drivers who flee crash scenes as the highest tier of risk.

Immediate Policy Cancellation: Most major auto insurance providers will immediately drop a policyholder upon learning of a criminal hit-and-run charge or conviction.

Most major auto insurance providers will immediately drop a policyholder upon learning of a criminal hit-and-run charge or conviction. Classification as a High-Risk Driver: The driver will be forced to seek specialized non-standard insurance, requiring an SR-22 filing with the California DMV, which typically causes premium rates to skyrocket by 100% to 300%.

The driver will be forced to seek specialized non-standard insurance, requiring an with the California DMV, which typically causes premium rates to skyrocket by 100% to 300%. DMV Point Accumulation and License Suspension: A hit-and-run conviction adds two negligent operator points directly to a California driving record. The infraction remains on a DMV printout for 10 years, ensuring long-term financial strain.

A hit-and-run conviction adds two negligent operator points directly to a California driving record. The infraction remains on a DMV printout for 10 years, ensuring long-term financial strain. Asset Forfeiture via Civil Lawsuits: Because insurance policies often explicitly exclude coverage for intentional illegal acts or willful flight, the suspect may be held personally liable in a civil personal injury lawsuit, exposing their personal savings, wages, and property to asset forfeiture.

Contextualizing Hit-and-Run Trends in Orange County

This collision is part of a broader traffic safety issue across Southern California. Data provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) indicates that Orange County consistently ranks among the top regions in the state for total daily traffic collisions. Broadside T-bone accidents—exactly like the red-light violation on Edinger Avenue—account for nearly 30% of all recorded car crashes within the county boundaries. While overall traffic fatalities across the state saw an encouraging downward trend of nearly 11% going into recent years, urban hotspots like Santa Ana and neighboring Anaheim continue to battle high volumes of hit-and-run offenses due to dense commuter populations. Law enforcement agencies emphasize that community intervention remains the single most effective tool for locating fleeing vehicles before they can be hidden or repaired at private body shops.

Public Assistance Requested

The investigation is ongoing, and traffic division officers are tracking down all local leads. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, spotted a black Dodge Ram with fresh front-end body damage, or captured relevant video footage is strongly urged to step forward. You can directly contact Public Service Officer D. Jauregui via email at djauregui@santa-ana.org or by calling the traffic division office line directly at (714) 245-8209. Anonymous tips can also be funneled through Orange County Crime Stoppers if informants wish to protect their identities.

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