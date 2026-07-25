Santa Ana man charged with killing his own mother outside Fullerton Police station

An Orange County man faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison after being charged with the cold-blooded murder of his own mother.

Emmanuel Wesley, a 23-year-old resident of Santa Ana, is accused of shooting 61-year-old Theresa Jones twice in the back on the Fourth of July. In a shocking twist, the fatal shooting occurred directly outside the Fullerton Police Department headquarters. The victim reportedly resided in Fullerton.

According to prosecutors from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, surveillance footage captured Jones’ vehicle pulling up to the police station at 2:46 p.m. on July 4, 2026.

Moments later, Jones slumped over in the driver’s seat. The suspect, identified as Wesley, then exited the back seat of the car, pushed his mother’s body into the front passenger seat, and drove away from the facility.

Family members officially reported Theresa Jones missing on July 7, 2026, after she failed to pick up her grandchild and uncharacteristically stopped answering phone calls.

A week after her disappearance, on July 11, her decomposing body was discovered inside the vehicle, which had been abandoned in a Fullerton church parking lot.

Following a swift investigation by Fullerton detectives, Wesley was apprehended. He pleaded not guilty during his initial arraignment and is currently being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

Theresa Jones

Theresa Jones was a 61-year-old grandmother whose family describes her as a deeply missed member of the community. A GoFundMe page set up by her family noted that “Theresa was a deeply devoted Christian woman whose faith guided everything she did. She loved her family fiercely, always putting the needs of her children and grandchildren above her own. To know Theresa was to love her. She was incredibly smart, funny, and possessed a vibrant, charismatic energy that instantly lit up any room she walked into. She brought so much joy and laughter into our lives that we affectionately nicknamed her Cardi B.”

Investigation Details: Motive, Mental Health, and Criminal Record

Motive: Law enforcement agencies and the homicide unit have not yet disclosed or established a definitive motive behind the shooting.

Law enforcement agencies and the homicide unit have not yet disclosed or established a definitive motive behind the shooting. Mental Health: Media updates from local outlets like the Los Angeles Times and KTLA have not made any official mention of documented mental health issues or psychological assessments involving the suspect.

Media updates from local outlets like the and have not made any official mention of documented mental health issues or psychological assessments involving the suspect. Criminal Record: State prosecutors have not detailed any prior criminal history for Wesley, charging him strictly with one felony count of murder and a firearm enhancement for this specific incident.

Orange County Family Violence and Homicide Context

This tragic incident underscores a disturbing trend of localized domestic and familial violence across Orange County, California. Local law enforcement data indicates that domestic homicides comprise a significant portion of violent crimes in suburban neighborhoods.

Recent tragic examples of related local violence prosecuted by the Homicide Unit include:

Child Neglect Homicide: A mother in Placentia was recently arrested and charged with murder after her two-year-old child was found deceased while she remained in a running shower.

A mother in Placentia was recently arrested and charged with murder after her two-year-old child was found deceased while she remained in a running shower. Fatal Holiday Negligence: A Buena Park man faced involuntary manslaughter charges after lighting illegal, commercial-grade fireworks during a Fourth of July celebration, sparking an explosion that fatally wounded an 8-year-old girl.

A Buena Park man faced involuntary manslaughter charges after lighting illegal, commercial-grade fireworks during a Fourth of July celebration, sparking an explosion that fatally wounded an 8-year-old girl. Vehicular Manslaughter: A 21-year-old Huntington Beach man faced severe felony charges after engaging in reckless “car surfing” actions on the Pacific Coast Highway, resulting in the high-speed death of his friend.

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