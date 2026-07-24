Fri. Jul 24th, 2026
California Department of Justice Crime Santa Ana SAPD

California DOJ clears Santa Ana officers in fatal 2024 shooting of Noe Rodriguez Martinez

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 24, 2026

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially concluded its independent investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of 31-year-old Noe Rodriguez Martinez.

The incident took place on December 1, 2024, near the intersection of 1st and Spurgeon Streets in Santa Ana, California. In a press release published by the Santa Ana Police Department, state prosecutors announced that criminal charges will not be filed against any of the involved shooting officers due to insufficient evidence.

Details of the December 2024 Shooting

The confrontation began around 5:08 p.m. when dispatch received reports of a man walking with a shotgun. A subsequent 911 call placed the armed suspect at 100 N. Broadway, where arriving officers located Rodriguez Martinez holding what appeared to be a shotgun with both hands. According to the investigation, officers gave several verbal commands before the shooting occurred. Martinez was struck by gunfire and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital at 6:26 p.m.

State investigators operating under Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506) reviewed the totality of the evidence before reaching a final decision. The DOJ concluded that the officers held a subjective and objectively reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary to defend themselves and the public from an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury. Under California law, a prosecution cannot proceed if it is impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an officer’s use of force was unlawful.

Officer Prosecution Rates in California

The clearing of the Santa Ana officers reflects broader statistical trends regarding law enforcement prosecutions in the state. While high-profile incidents frequently capture public attention, data reveals that criminal charges against police officers following a critical incident remain exceedingly rare in California.

  • The AB 1506 Baseline: Enacted to ensure statewide accountability, AB 1506 mandates that the California Department of Justice independently investigate all fatal officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians.
  • Zero Charges Under Program Milestones: Since the program’s inception, the independent police shooting unit has closed dozens of cases. Investigative data tracked by independent watchdogs like CalMatters indicates that the state program has historically never recommended criminal charges against an officer who shot and killed a person deemed unarmed under the strict criteria of the statute.
  • Historical Trial Ratios: Long-term community database tracking shows that out of thousands of recorded officer-involved fatalities across the last decade, only a microscopic fraction—fewer than 2%—ever proceed to a formal criminal trial.
  • High Legal Standards: Legal experts note that California’s strict legal standards regarding justifiable force place a heavy burden of proof on prosecutors. To secure a conviction, the state must overcome the “objectively reasonable” defense, making local and state prosecutors hesitant to file charges without absolute evidentiary certainty.

What Happens Next?

While the criminal aspect of the investigation is officially closed, independent reviews often carry non-binding policy recommendations for local agencies. The California Attorney General released this case report as part of ongoing state transparency mandates. The Santa Ana Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and Homicide Unit will still complete standard administrative reviews regarding internal policy compliance.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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