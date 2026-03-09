AT&T and the OCBC donate laptops to SAUSD and GGUSD students

Santa Ana, CA (March 11, 2026) — Dozens of Orange County students will gain critical access to technology this spring through a partnership between the Orange County Business Council (OCBC) and the AT&T Foundation.

Through a $20,000 grant from AT&T, OCBC has purchased approximately 60 to 65 laptops to support low-income families and help close the digital divide in Orange County.

As part of the initiative:

25 to 30 laptops will be distributed in Santa Ana Unified School District.

25 to 30 laptops will be distributed in Garden Grove Unified School District.

The first distribution event will take place in Santa Ana on March 11. A Garden Grove distribution event will be announced separately as district logistics are finalized.

The effort supports participants in OCBC’s Leading Educational Attainment (LEA) for Families Initiative, which provides multilingual tools through its “10 Education Essentials” program to help students successfully navigate K–12 education and prepare for college and career pathways.

By pairing direct technology access with family-centered academic support, the initiative addresses both immediate digital access needs and long-term educational attainment goals.

“Access to reliable technology is foundational to student success in today’s learning environment,” said Jeff Ball, President and CEO of Orange County Business Council. “We are grateful for AT&T’s sponsorship and their continued support of our initiatives. Partnerships like this help ensure Orange County families have the tools and connectivity they need to succeed, while also strengthening the digital skills that are essential to building the workforce that will drive our region’s future economic growth.”

Event Details

When: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: 1601 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, CA

About Orange County Business Council

The Orange County Business Council represents and works with business and community leaders to advance economic development, workforce, housing, and public policy solutions that enhance Orange County’s competitiveness and quality of life.

