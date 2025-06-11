Anti-Trump No Kings protest set for June 14 in Anaheim

OC Indivisible Coalition, 50501 Orange County Movement, WAVE (Women for American Values and Ethics), Women’s March OC and other progressive community organizations will gather on June 14 in Anaheim at La Palma Park in solidarity to uphold the U.S. Constitution, support communities and say NO KINGS in America.

NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies and attack our most vulnerable populations.

Locally we’re pairing outrage about the authoritarian takeover of our government with a call to action to support our local communities. We will have many community organizations at the event sharing action items and information about what they do and how to pitch in.

The event will feature family-friendly activities, community organizations, sign-making, peaceful marching/protest along the sidewalk, music, special guest speakers, and more! The event is free to attend; food available for purchase or bring your own picnic dinner. No alcohol please. This is an accessible event.

The “No Kings” protests—a nationwide movement opposing Donald Trump’s military-style birthday parade and broader concerns about authoritarianism—are supported and organized by a coalition of progressive advocacy groups. According to recent reports, the key organizations involved include:

Third Act – A group mobilizing older Americans to defend democracy and climate justice.

– A group mobilizing older Americans to defend democracy and climate justice. Indivisible – A grassroots movement focused on progressive political advocac.

– A grassroots movement focused on progressive political advocac. Public Citizen – A nonprofit consumer rights advocacy group.

– A nonprofit consumer rights advocacy group. Social Security Works – An organization dedicated to protecting and expanding Social Security.

These groups are not-for-profit and are typically funded through individual donations, grants, and foundation support. The protests are described as nonviolent and community-led, with events planned in over 2,000 locations across the U.S., including major cities like San Francisco, Boston, and Atlanta.

The protests are framed as a response to what organizers call a “taxpayer-funded display of strongman politics,” referring to Trump’s planned $100 million military parade.

Donald Trump was reelected in the 2024 U.S. presidential election due to a combination of strategic, demographic, and political factors. Here are some of the key reasons identified by analysts and media outlets:

1. Economic Concerns

Despite a strong post-pandemic recovery on paper, many Americans felt financially worse off. Inflation and high prices remained a top concern, and Trump capitalized on this dissatisfaction by promising economic relief and a return to perceived stability.

2. Expanded Voter Base

Trump significantly broadened his appeal beyond his 2016 and 2020 base. Exit polls showed increased support among:

Young men

Black and Hispanic voters

Low-propensity voters (those who don’t usually vote)

This shift was partly due to targeted outreach and messaging that resonated with economically frustrated and culturally conservative voters.

3. Weaknesses in the Democratic Campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran in place of President Biden, struggled to present herself as a compelling change agent. Despite a strong ground game, her campaign failed to overcome voter concerns about the economy and rising costs of living.

4. Anti-Incumbent Sentiment

There was a global trend of voters turning against incumbent parties, and the U.S. was no exception. Many voters were simply ready for a change, and Trump positioned himself as the alternative to the status quo.

5. Strategic Use of Technology and Media

Trump’s campaign leveraged platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with support from figures like Elon Musk, to amplify his message and mobilize supporters. This digital-first strategy helped him reach and energize voters more effectively than traditional canvassing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.