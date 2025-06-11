Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine lifted in Orange County

SACRAMENTO – June 11, 2025 – Thanks to the cooperation and committed efforts of Orange County area residents and local agricultural officials, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Orange County Agricultural Commissioner, has declared an end to the Oriental fruit fly quarantine in Orange County following the eradication of the invasive pest.

OC fruit fly quarantine map

The Oriental fruit fly is an invasive pest that infests over 250 types of crops, including citrus and other fruits, nuts and vegetables, when it lays its eggs in the produce to hatch. Officials detected an infestation of the pest in November 2024 and established a quarantine that ultimately included portions of Garden Grove, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, Orange, Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach to support eradication efforts. During the quarantine, potential host crops for the fruit fly were not allowed to be moved from properties where they were grown, including homegrown produce. Commercial crops were also required to meet stringent treatment or processing standards before being harvested or moved.

“The diligence and collaboration from Orange County residents proved critical as we worked together – federal, state and local agencies – to eradicate the Oriental fruit fly from this area, but our work is not done,” said Victoria Hornbaker, director of CDFA’s Plant Health and Pest Prevention Services Division. “In the last two years, we’ve experienced an unprecedented increase in invasive fruit fly populations throughout the state. These ongoing introductions underscore the importance of public awareness, committed resources and CDFA’s innovative technologies to prevent infestations and optimize response tactics for future detections. By working together, we can keep California free of invasive pests.”

While Orange County’s Oriental fruit fly quarantine has been lifted, the ongoing threat of new infestations by non-native species remains. Invasive fruit flies, and other destructive pests, can endanger the state’s agriculture, environment and economy, as well as homegrown fruits and vegetables. Agriculture officials are asking residents to help prevent future introductions of invasive species by following these guidelines:

Assist agriculture crews working to protect your garden by allowing them access to your yard to place traps, inspect plants, conduct necessary treatments or remove potentially infested produce.

When entering California from another state or country, avoid bringing agricultural products — including fruits or vegetables. Help us protect our agricultural and natural resources and California’s unique biodiversity from invasive fruit flies — please Don’t Pack a Pest (www.dontpackapest.com).

Please do not ship or receive any homegrown fruit, vegetables or other natural materials, as they may contain invasive species that can “hitchhike” in these products. Learn more at StopInvasivePests.com .

. Buy plants, produce, seeds or other natural materials from local, licensed nurseries and retailers. Purchasing agricultural goods from uncertified sources can spread invasive pests. Source your plants locally and responsibly. To find a licensed plant nursery near you, visit CDFA’s Directory of Licensed Nurseries .

. Inspect your garden for signs of invasive fruit flies or maggots and report any findings to CDFA at 1-800-491-1899 or your local county agricultural commissioner’s office.

To learn more about invasive species and how to protect California’s fruits and vegetables, please visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/fruitfly.

