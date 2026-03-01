A pedestrian was fatally struck by a DUI driver in coastal Orange County

On February 28, 2026, at approximately 2:02 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department Dispatch Center received a call regarding a traffic collision involving a white Chevrolet Corvette and a pedestrian in the area of Newport Boulevard and 24th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male pedestrian who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the decedent will be released by the Orange County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle, Jesus Alvarez, a 26-year-old male from Adelanto, fled the scene and was located nearby. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. A passenger in the vehicle, Ashley Guerrero, a 26-year-old female from Adelanto, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The Newport Beach Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the scene to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation. Due to the severity of the collision, a SigAlert was issued for southbound Newport Boulevard between 23rd Street and 28th Street. The roadway remained closed for several hours to allow investigators to process the scene and was fully reopened at approximately 12:15 p.m.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Laverty at Alaverty@nbpd.org or 949-644-3747.

Potential Criminal Penalties

Based on the details of the incident—a fatal collision followed by a hit-and-run and an arrest for DUI—Alvarez could be charged under several California statutes:

Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated (PC 191.5(a)): This is a felony punishable by 4, 6, or 10 years in state prison. If he has prior DUI convictions, the sentence can increase to 15 years to life .

This is a felony punishable by in state prison. If he has prior DUI convictions, the sentence can increase to . Felony Hit and Run (VC 20001): Because the accident resulted in death, fleeing the scene is a felony that carries a sentence of 2 to 4 years in state prison.

Because the accident resulted in death, fleeing the scene is a felony that carries a sentence of in state prison. Consecutive Sentencing: In California, a judge may order sentences for separate crimes (DUI and Hit and Run) to be served consecutively, meaning one begins after the other ends, significantly increasing total prison time.

In California, a judge may order sentences for separate crimes (DUI and Hit and Run) to be served consecutively, meaning one begins after the other ends, significantly increasing total prison time. Driver’s License Revocation: A conviction for gross vehicular manslaughter or felony hit-and-run typically results in a mandatory three-year revocation of driving privileges by the California DMV.

A conviction for gross vehicular manslaughter or felony hit-and-run typically results in a mandatory of driving privileges by the California DMV. Three Strikes Law: Gross vehicular manslaughter is considered a “serious felony” and a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law, which can double the sentence for any future felony convictions.

Impact on Employment

Immediate Termination: California is an at-will employment state, allowing employers to fire employees for any non-discriminatory reason, including a DUI arrest or conviction.

California is an at-will employment state, allowing employers to fire employees for any non-discriminatory reason, including a DUI arrest or conviction. Professional Licenses: If Alvarez holds a professional license (e.g., healthcare, teaching, or commercial driving), it may be suspended or revoked by the relevant state board due to “unprofessional conduct”.

If Alvarez holds a professional license (e.g., healthcare, teaching, or commercial driving), it may be suspended or revoked by the relevant state board due to “unprofessional conduct”. Future Hiring Obstacles: A felony conviction will appear on background checks indefinitely, making it extremely difficult to secure future employment in fields involving trust, driving, or public safety.

Impact on Insurance

Policy Cancellation: Most insurance providers will cancel or refuse to renew a policy following a felony DUI or hit-and-run involving a fatality.

Most insurance providers will cancel or refuse to renew a policy following a felony DUI or hit-and-run involving a fatality. Skyrocketing Premiums: If he is able to find a new provider, his rates will likely be categorized as high-risk, leading to dramatically higher premiums for at least 10 years .

If he is able to find a new provider, his rates will likely be categorized as high-risk, leading to dramatically higher premiums for at least . Civil Liability: Beyond criminal fines, the victim’s family may file a wrongful death lawsuit, which could lead to massive financial judgments exceeding his insurance coverage.

