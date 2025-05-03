A package theft suspect sleeping in his car in Irvine was arrested on several felony charges

On Saturday, police officers responded to the 30 block of Prism regarding a suspicious vehicle possibly associated with previous package thefts, according to the Irvine Police Department.
The officers found Francisco Herrera Del Campo, 41, of Oceanside, sleeping in his car, but his nap did not end with sweet dreams.
Inside his car, officers unearthed a treasure trove of bad decisions: narcotics, stolen credit cards, a disabled placard that did not belong to him, recording equipment, two-way radios, and a night vision monocular.
The officers also found what appeared to be a “Ten Four Good Buddy” Citizens Band radio. It is unknown what his CB handle was. He was packing everything needed for a midnight misadventure.
Campo caught the rest of his sleep at Orange County Jail, where he was booked for misappropriation of found property, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Here are the penalties for the offenses mentioned above, in Irvine, CA:
Misappropriation of Found Property
Under California Penal Code § 485, misappropriation of found property can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the value of the property.
- Misdemeanor: Up to 6 months in county jail.
- Felony: Up to 3 years in state prison.
Identity Theft
Identity theft, under California Penal Code § 530.5, is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony.
- Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.
- Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail and/or a fine up to $10,000.
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of a controlled substance is generally charged as a misdemeanor under California Health and Safety Code § 11350.
- Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.
- Felony: Up to 3 years in state prison, depending on the circumstances and prior convictions.
Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia
Possession of narcotic paraphernalia is a misdemeanor under California Health and Safety Code § 11364.
- Misdemeanor: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.