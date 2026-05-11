A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana today

An adult male bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at Fairview and 12th St., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On May 10, 2026 at approximately 12:09 pm, the Santa Ana Police Department received several calls regarding a vehicle vs. bicyclisttraffic collision at Fairview and 12th St.

Officers, along with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), responded to the scene. The bicyclistwas pronounced deceased at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority personnel.

Preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was riding his bicycle across Fairview, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound Fairview St.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) is investigating this collision. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Detective K. Briley (714) 245-8215or the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.

Whether a driver faces repercussions or if a bicyclist is at fault in California depends on a detailed investigation of negligence by police and insurance adjusters. According to the Santa Ana Traffic Division, their Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) handles these cases to determine liability.

Repercussions for the Driver

Legal: Drivers in California must exercise “due care” to avoid hitting anyone on the road, regardless of whether the person is in a crosswalk. If investigation shows the driver was speeding or distracted, they could face criminal charges like vehicular manslaughter, though cooperating at the scene and a lack of impairment are favorable factors.

Drivers in California must exercise to avoid hitting anyone on the road, regardless of whether the person is in a crosswalk. If investigation shows the driver was speeding or distracted, they could face criminal charges like vehicular manslaughter, though cooperating at the scene and a lack of impairment are favorable factors. Insurance: If the driver is found even partially at fault, their insurance premiums can increase by 20% to 50% for approximately three years. The driver’s policy would typically cover damages to the victim’s estate, such as funeral costs and wrongful death claims.

Fault Determination

California uses a pure comparative negligence system, meaning fault can be shared between the driver and the bicyclist.

Bicyclist Fault: A bicyclist may be found partially or fully at fault if they violated traffic laws, such as failing to yield the right-of-way or crossing outside of a crosswalk.

A bicyclist may be found if they violated traffic laws, such as failing to yield the right-of-way or crossing outside of a crosswalk. Driver Fault: The driver might still be held liable if they had a chance to avoid the collision but failed to do so.

The driver might still be held liable if they had a chance to avoid the collision but failed to do so. Impact on Claims: If the bicyclist is found 40% at fault, any recovery for their estate would be reduced by 40%.

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