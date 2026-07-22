400+ attend annual Carnival for Kids in Santa Ana

Illumination Health + Home (IHH) hosted its annual Carnival for Kids on July 11, 2026, bringing together over 400 guests at the Heritage Museum of Orange County for a day of free family-friendly activities.

The event celebrated the organization’s Children and Families Program, which provides essential support like emergency housing, medical recuperative care, and trauma-informed services to unhoused families.

Attendees enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere featuring carnival rides, live music, clowns, magicians, and specialized catering provided by Chef Troy Hashimoto of Branded by Compassion.

Addressing Family Homelessness in Orange County

While the event brought joy and a sense of normalcy to participating families, it also highlighted the ongoing regional effort to combat housing insecurity. According to the recent 2026 Orange County Point in Time Count, overall homelessness in the county dropped by 13.7% over a two-year period, leaving 6,321 individuals experiencing homelessness. For the first time in regional history, more unhoused individuals were staying in emergency or transitional shelters than living unsheltered on the streets. Despite these improvements, hundreds of local families still rely on shelter networks and temporary housing. Financial crises, such as sudden job loss and a severe lack of affordable options, remain the leading causes of homelessness for over 50% of the surveyed population.

To address these vulnerabilities, Illumination Health + Home operates an integrated system of care, which includes:

Five Family Emergency Homes providing immediate shelter

One specialized Children and Family Recuperative Care program for youth with complex medical needs

Wraparound support covering developmental screenings, mental health counseling, parenting classes, and intensive housing navigation

Collaborative Community Leadership and Recognition

The event drew prominent community leaders who offered remarks on regional coordination. Speakers included CalOptima Health CEO Michael Hunn, Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem David Penaloza, and a designated representative from the Office of Congressman Lou Correa. Together, they presented the 2026 Kids Champion Award to School on Wheels, a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 that provides free one-on-one tutoring and mentorship to K-12 students experiencing homelessness across Southern California.

The success of the carnival relied on a large coalition of local corporate sponsors, food banks, and civic groups, including:

Fisher & Phillips

Extraordinary Lives Foundation

Second Harvest Food Bank

Civic Soul

Prospera Hotels

Karina’s Backpack Project

Clinic in the Park/AAP-OC

West Coast University – OC CNSA

Highschool Inc. Academies Foundation

The Dragon Kim Foundation

Girl Scouts of Orange County

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