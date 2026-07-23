Feds convict two Orange County Mexican Mafia hitmen in 2017 murder case

A federal jury in Santa Ana, California, has convicted two Southern California street gang members for the 2017 murder of a Placentia man. The fatal shooting was ordered by incarcerated leaders of the Orange County branch of the Mexican Mafia prison gang.

The defendants, Ysrael Jacob Cordova, 41, a.k.a. “Trips,” and “Tripper,” of Placentia, and Ricardo Valenzuela, 44, a.k.a. “Solo,” of Buena Park,were both found guilty of one federal count of murder in aid of racketeering activity (VICAR murder).

Inside the Plot: Hit Ordered from Behind Bars

According to evidence presented by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California during the nine-day trial, the deadly encounter took place on January 19, 2017. The target, a local resident identified in federal court documents as R.R., was a drug dealer who had crossed the cartel-connected prison syndicate.

The chain of command for the armed robbery stretched deep across the California state prison system:

The Directive : Johnny Martinez , 50 (known as “Crow”), the reputed head of the Orange County Mexican Mafia, ordered the hit while serving time at Salinas Valley State Prison.

: , 50 (known as “Crow”), the reputed head of the Orange County Mexican Mafia, ordered the hit while serving time at Salinas Valley State Prison. The Middleman : Johnny Martinez ,, 38 (known as “Louie” or “Snoopy”), relayed Martinez’s orders while locked up over 300 miles away at Calipatria State Prison.

: ,, 38 (known as “Louie” or “Snoopy”), relayed Martinez’s orders while locked up over 300 miles away at Calipatria State Prison. The Execution: Muñoz dispatched Cordova and Valenzuela to R.R.’s Placentia home. Armed with long guns, the two men ambushed the victim outside his home. During the confrontation, Cordova shot and killed R.R. before both shooters fled the scene.

Penalties and the Broader Federal Crackdown

United States District Judge Fred W. Slaughter has scheduled a sentencing hearing for October 22, 2026. Because a VICAR murder charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty under federal law, both Cordova and Valenzuela face mandatory sentences of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole. The men have been held in federal custody since the spring of 2022 when a sweeping 33-count federal grand jury indictment was unsealed against 31 suspected Mexican Mafia figures.

To date, federal prosecutors have secured 15 convictions out of this singular racketeering case. The prosecution’s work is far from over, as high-profile co-defendants await their dates in court:

Gregory Muñoz fell out of favor with Martinez just two months after R.R.’s murder, surviving a prison stabbing and a subsequent street shooting ordered by the gang leader. He will stand trial in July 2027 on identical VICAR murder charges.

fell out of favor with Martinez just two months after R.R.’s murder, surviving a prison stabbing and a subsequent street shooting ordered by the gang leader. He will stand trial in on identical VICAR murder charges. Johnny Martinez and six other high-ranking gang leaders are scheduled for trial in August 2027. They face an array of severe charges including racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses.

The multi-agency prosecution represents a coordinated front by the FBI, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and local police departments across Santa Ana, Anaheim, Fullerton, and Placentia. The prosecution is led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Greg Scally and Caitlin J. Campbell alongside DOJ Trial Attorney Dennis Robinson.

The Violent Footprint of the Mexican Mafia (La Eme) in the United States

The conviction highlights the profound threat that the Mexican Mafia, commonly referred to as “La Eme,” poses to public safety across the United States. Operating primarily as a highly structured “gang of gangs,” its operational footprint inflicts severe societal damage:

Control Over Street-Level Violence : La Eme exerts supreme authority over almost all Hispanic street gangs in Southern California. Street gangs are forced to act as “foot soldiers,” executing violent crimes, collections, and retaliatory murders on the outside under strict orders from inside maximum-security cells.

: La Eme exerts supreme authority over almost all Hispanic street gangs in Southern California. Street gangs are forced to act as “foot soldiers,” executing violent crimes, collections, and retaliatory murders on the outside under strict orders from inside maximum-security cells. The “Taxation” System : The gang generates millions of dollars by taxing independent drug dealers, local street gangs, and illegal gambling rings operating within their geographical territories. Failure to pay this tax results in swift, lethal retribution.

: The gang generates millions of dollars by taxing independent drug dealers, local street gangs, and illegal gambling rings operating within their geographical territories. Failure to pay this tax results in swift, lethal retribution. Prisons as Command Centers : As demonstrated in the Placentia murder case, incarceration does not stop the group’s leadership. Using smuggled contraband phones and coded messages, prison inmates effectively run transnational criminal enterprises from their cells, directing the flow of narcotics and ordering executions across state lines.

: As demonstrated in the Placentia murder case, incarceration does not stop the group’s leadership. Using smuggled contraband phones and coded messages, prison inmates effectively run transnational criminal enterprises from their cells, directing the flow of narcotics and ordering executions across state lines. Cartel Alliances and Substance Abuse Exploitation: La Eme maintains lucrative pipelines with major Mexican drug cartels, facilitating the mass importation and distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin into American communities, fueling addiction and rising overdose statistics.

The investigation was fueled by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), an initiative active under Executive Order 14159. The task force works as a whole-of-government partnership aimed at dismantling transnational criminal organizations that drive violence and instability within U.S. borders.

Johnny Martinez: Case Status and Pre-Trial Updates

Reputed Orange County Mexican Mafia boss Johnny Martinez, 50 (alias “Crow”), is currently scheduled to stand trial in August 2027. He faces severe federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering (VICAR), drug trafficking, and firearms offenses.

The Scope of Charges : Federal prosecutors allege that Martinez rose to power after the 2018 death of previous leader Peter Ojeda. Wiretaps and grand jury evidence accuse Martinez of masterminding two homicides—including the 2017 ambush of Robert Rios in Placentia—six attempted homicides, and ordering a brutal prison assault where an inmate’s throat was slit.

: Federal prosecutors allege that Martinez rose to power after the 2018 death of previous leader Peter Ojeda. Wiretaps and grand jury evidence accuse Martinez of masterminding two homicides—including the 2017 ambush of Robert Rios in Placentia—six attempted homicides, and ordering a brutal prison assault where an inmate’s throat was slit. Death Penalty Reconsideration : The Department of Justice has been reconsidering whether to pursue the death penalty against Martinez. This dynamic has complicated pre-trial motions as defense attorneys actively push for dismissals over discovery disputes regarding co-conspirators.

: The Department of Justice has been against Martinez. This dynamic has complicated pre-trial motions as defense attorneys actively push for dismissals over discovery disputes regarding co-conspirators. Dismantling the Inner Circle: The federal strategy heavily prioritizes cutting off Martinez’s operational reach. In March 2026, his wife, Brenda Vanessa Campos Martinez, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy. Prosecutors exposed her role as a primary bookkeeper who managed the syndicate’s extortion ledgers on the outside.

Security Protocols Used to Suppress Prison Communications

The Central District of California’s prosecutions have highlighted how La Eme uses state and federal facilities as “command centers”. To combat the illicit use of smuggled contraband cellphones and coded messages, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and federal authorities deploy specific security matrices:

Managed Access Systems (MAS) : CDCR facilities utilize localized cellular interdiction networks. These systems intercept wireless signals within prison perimeters, automatically blocking unapproved cellphones from connecting to commercial networks while allowing official prison communications to pass through.

: CDCR facilities utilize localized cellular interdiction networks. These systems intercept wireless signals within prison perimeters, automatically blocking unapproved cellphones from connecting to commercial networks while allowing official prison communications to pass through. Contraband Interdiction Technology : Prisons utilize specialized canine units trained to sniff out the lithium batteries inside micro-cellphones. This is paired with advanced body-cavity screening matrices, such as low-dose transmission X-ray scanners, to detect phones hidden by visitors or corrupt staff.

: Prisons utilize specialized canine units trained to sniff out the lithium batteries inside micro-cellphones. This is paired with advanced body-cavity screening matrices, such as low-dose transmission X-ray scanners, to detect phones hidden by visitors or corrupt staff. Special Restricted Housing (SHU) and Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Monitoring: High-ranking cartel and prison gang members are frequently placed under Restricted Housing or subjected to Special Administrative Measures (SAMs). These measures strictly limit a prisoner’s contact with the outside world, requiring all legal and social mail to undergo intensive federal review and screening for coded symbols or “wilas” (tiny, micro-written kites used to pass gang orders).

Past Federal Operations Against La Eme

The upcoming 2027 trials are the direct result of multi-year, multi-agency operations designed to structurally collapse the Mexican Mafia’s hierarchy rather than just arresting street-level foot soldiers. Notable actions include:

Operation Night Owl (2022) : The specific federal initiative that led to Johnny Martinez’s current indictment. Operation Night Owl unsealed a sweeping 33-count federal grand jury indictment against 31 suspected Mexican Mafia figures and associates, successfully yielding 15 federal convictions so far.

: The specific federal initiative that led to Johnny Martinez’s current indictment. Operation Night Owl unsealed a sweeping 33-count federal grand jury indictment against 31 suspected Mexican Mafia figures and associates, successfully yielding 15 federal convictions so far. Operation “Clean House” and Historical Precedent : Over the last two decades, federal authorities have deployed the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act against La Eme’s regional factions in Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange County. By proving that the prison gang operates as a unified criminal enterprise, the federal government has successfully transferred top leaders out of state prisons—where they retain street influence—and into isolated, maximum-security federal facilities like ADX Florence.

: Over the last two decades, federal authorities have deployed the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act against La Eme’s regional factions in Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange County. By proving that the prison gang operates as a unified criminal enterprise, the federal government has successfully transferred top leaders out of state prisons—where they retain street influence—and into isolated, maximum-security federal facilities like ADX Florence. April 2026 Gang Sweeps: Even with Martinez behind bars awaiting trial, the organization attempted to rebuild under a new alleged leader, Sergio Cardenas. In response, federal and local law enforcement executed a massive joint sweep in April 2026, arresting 25 individuals tied to the O.C. and L.A. factions to freeze the power vacuum before new command structures could fully solidify.

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