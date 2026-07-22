100 mph fatal coastal OC DUI crash leads to second-degree murder charge for Long Beach driver

Lukas McHargue, a 24-year-old resident of Long Beach, faces a second-degree murder charge following a high-speed DUI crash on Pacific Coast Highway that claimed the life of 53-year-old Heather Lewis.

Authorities from the Huntington Beach Police Department located and arrested McHargue in Oceanside on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail without bail.

The Fatal Collision on Pacific Coast Highway

The tragic incident occurred late in the evening on April 15, 2026, at approximately 10:40 p.m.. McHargue was behind the wheel of a white BMW 328i traveling northbound on Pacific Coast Highway, just south of Warner Avenue, near Bolsa Chica State Beach.

Investigators determined that McHargue was traveling at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour—more than double the posted speed limit. He violently rear-ended a silver Kia Soul driven by Heather Lewis, a beloved Long Beach resident known affectionately to friends and family as “Candy Corn”.

The immense force of the impact launched Lewis’s vehicle off the roadway and directly into the Bolsa Chica Wetlands. The Kia Soul overturned and became completely submerged in the marshy waters, trapping Lewis inside. Emergency personnel from the Huntington Beach Fire Department and local lifeguards managed to extract her from the vehicle. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

Legal Precedents for Implied Malice DUI Charges in California

To elevate a fatal DUI charge from gross vehicular manslaughter to second-degree murder, California prosecutors rely on a foundational legal framework established by the state supreme court.

The Watson Doctrine (People v. Watson, 1981)

The primary legal precedent for DUI murder in California stems from the landmark case People v. Watson (1981). In this ruling, the California Supreme Court established that a driver who causes a fatal crash while under the influence can be charged with second-degree murder under Penal Code 187 if they acted with “implied malice”. This category of offense is now widely referred to by legal professionals as a “Watson Murder”.

The Legal Definition of Implied Malice

Under California law, implied malice does not mean the driver intended to kill anyone. Instead, the Law Offices of David Chesley outlines that it requires proving a specific four-part mental state:

The driver intentionally committed an act (driving while impaired).

The natural and probable consequences of that act are inherently dangerous to human life.

At the time of the act, the driver had actual, subjective knowledge that their conduct endangered human life.

The driver deliberately acted with a conscious disregard for that life.

Proving Subjective Knowledge

The most challenging element for prosecutors is proving the driver personally knew they were risking lives. Typically, the state establishes this subjective awareness using two common types of evidence:

The Watson Admonition: When an individual is convicted of a DUI in California, they are forced to sign or verbally acknowledge a formal court warning. This explicitly states that driving under the influence is dangerous to life, and killing someone in a future DUI crash can lead to murder charges.

When an individual is convicted of a DUI in California, they are forced to sign or verbally acknowledge a formal court warning. This explicitly states that driving under the influence is dangerous to life, and killing someone in a future DUI crash can lead to murder charges. DUI School Attendance: Completing court-ordered educational programs provides documented proof that the individual was extensively taught about the lethal risks of impaired driving.

Application to the McHargue Case

While McHargue’s defense may argue he lacked the necessary state of mind, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is applying the Watson framework based on direct evidence. Rather than relying on a prior conviction, the prosecution’s case rests on proof that McHargue had been repeatedly warned by peers about the deadly risks of his behavior and had explicitly acknowledged those warnings prior to the crash. Combined with excessive speeding and extreme intoxication, authorities argue his conduct meets the high threshold of wantonness required for implied malice.

Law Enforcement Response and Community Impact

Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra issued a stern statement regarding the arrest, emphasizing that the severity of the driver’s actions removes any element of it being an accident. He noted that driving over 100 miles per hour with a blood-alcohol level double the legal limit represents a conscious series of reckless choices that directly ended an innocent woman’s life.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that roughly 32 people die every day in drunk driving collisions across the United States, averaging out to one preventable death every 44 minutes. Following this tragedy, local officials are reiterating the vital importance of utilizing rideshare services, designating sober drivers, and planning trips ahead of time to keep roadways safe.

Ongoing Investigation

The Huntington Beach Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) continues to look into the specifics surrounding the collision. Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed the events leading up to the impact on April 15 to contact Traffic Investigator Vishal Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.

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