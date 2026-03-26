Woman arrested for using credit cards stolen from lockers at a gym in Irvine

A woman was arrested after breaking into several lockers at a 24 Hour Fitness, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The stolen credit cards were used to make purchases at various stores throughout Orange County.

Tips came in quickly after the IPD posted about the woman in their Felony Friday social media feature.

On Monday, IPD detectives arrested Alexandra Celia Munoz, 33, of Cypress.

She was booked at Orange County Jail for burglary and the fraudulent use of a credit card.

She was wearing a shirt that had the phrase “Pathway to Work.” In the context of Southern California, the phrase “Pathway to Work” typically refers to workforce development programs designed to help individuals—often those experiencing homelessness or economic hardship—transition back into the labor market.

Potential Legal Penalties Facing the Suspect

In California, both charges are often classified as “wobblers,” meaning they can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the suspect’s criminal history and the value of the items stolen.

Commercial (Second-Degree) Burglary (PC 459) Felony: Up to 3 years in county jail and a fine of up to $10,000 . Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 .

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (PC 484g) Grand Theft (Value > $950): If the fraudulent purchases exceed $950, it is typically charged as a felony punishable by up to 3 years in jail. Petty Theft (Value ≤ $950): If the value is $950 or less, it is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Additional Consequences Restitution: The court may order Munoz to pay back the full value of the stolen goods and services to the victims. Probation: The judge may grant probation (formal for felonies, summary for misdemeanors) which could include drug testing, community service, or regular check-ins with a probation officer. Collateral Damage: A theft conviction can significantly impact future employment opportunities, housing applications, and professional licensing.



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