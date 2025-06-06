Fri. Jun 6th, 2025
Two NorCal men busted for human trafficking in Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

This week, the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force (OCHTTF), led by the Anaheim Police Department, traveled to Northern California to bring two trafficking suspects to justice.

Following a January human trafficking investigation, OCHTTF located and arrested two men wanted for p*mping and p*ndering.

James Anders of Modesto was taken into custody in Stockton and booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Deshawn Bateman of Fresno was arrested in Fresno and booked into Fresno County Jail.

The Anaheim Police Department stated, “We go wherever the investigation leads. We will bring justice to victims and their families. No matter how far we have to go.”

The two men arrested by the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force (OCHTTF) in California face serious legal consequences under state law.

In California, human trafficking is prosecuted under Penal Code §236.1, and the penalties vary depending on the specifics of the crime:

Potential Penalties for Human Trafficking in California

  1. Human Trafficking for Forced Labor or Services:
    • 5 to 12 years in state prison
    • Fines up to $500,000
  2. Human Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation:
    • 8 to 20 years in state prison
    • Fines up to $500,000
    • Mandatory sex offender registration
  3. Aggravating Factors (e.g., involving minors, use of force, prior convictions):
    • 15 years to life in prison
    • Additional consecutive sentences for related crimes like rape, kidnapping, or pimping
  4. Under Proposition 35 (Californians Against Sexual Exploitation Act):
    • Enhanced penalties
    • Mandatory training for law enforcement
    • Asset forfeiture provisions

The Orange County District Attorney’s HEAT Unit (Human Exploitation and Trafficking) is known for aggressively prosecuting these cases using a strategy called PERPProsecution, Education, Resources, and Publicity.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
