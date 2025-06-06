Two NorCal men busted for human trafficking in Orange County

This week, the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force (OCHTTF), led by the Anaheim Police Department, traveled to Northern California to bring two trafficking suspects to justice.

Following a January human trafficking investigation, OCHTTF located and arrested two men wanted for p*mping and p*ndering.

James Anders of Modesto was taken into custody in Stockton and booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Deshawn Bateman of Fresno was arrested in Fresno and booked into Fresno County Jail.

The Anaheim Police Department stated, “We go wherever the investigation leads. We will bring justice to victims and their families. No matter how far we have to go.”

The two men arrested by the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force (OCHTTF) in California face serious legal consequences under state law.

In California, human trafficking is prosecuted under Penal Code §236.1, and the penalties vary depending on the specifics of the crime:

Potential Penalties for Human Trafficking in California

Human Trafficking for Forced Labor or Services: 5 to 12 years in state prison

in state prison Fines up to $500,000 Human Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation: 8 to 20 years in state prison

in state prison Fines up to $500,000

Mandatory sex offender registration Aggravating Factors (e.g., involving minors, use of force, prior convictions): 15 years to life in prison

in prison Additional consecutive sentences for related crimes like rape, kidnapping, or pimping Under Proposition 35 (Californians Against Sexual Exploitation Act): Enhanced penalties

Mandatory training for law enforcement

Asset forfeiture provisions

The Orange County District Attorney’s HEAT Unit (Human Exploitation and Trafficking) is known for aggressively prosecuting these cases using a strategy called PERP: Prosecution, Education, Resources, and Publicity.

