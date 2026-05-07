Two men stole bronze plaques worth over $2K in Santa Ana

Detectives are attempting to identify a pictured suspect who stole two bronze plaques worth over $2,000, according to the SAPD.

On April 30, 2026, the suspects removed the historic plaques that the City of Santa Ana presented to the EBell Club located at 718 N. Mortimer Street. The suspects then rode off on bikes and fled the area.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Detective R. Wilson at (714) 245-8551 or rashadwilson@santa-ana.org.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the value of the plaques and the nature of the crime, the suspects face several serious charges under the California Penal Code:

Grand Theft (PC 487): Because the two bronze plaques are valued at over $2,000—well above the $950 threshold—this is classified as Grand Theft. Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a $1,000 fine. Felony: Up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Because the two bronze plaques are valued at over $2,000—well above the $950 threshold—this is classified as Grand Theft. Felony Vandalism (PC 594): Removing the plaques likely caused significant damage to the historic EBell Club building. If the damage exceeds $400, it is a Felony, punishable by 16 months to three years in prison.

Removing the plaques likely caused significant damage to the historic EBell Club building. If the damage exceeds $400, it is a Felony, punishable by 16 months to three years in prison. Specific Metal Theft Fine (PC 496e): Effective January 1, 2026, California law includes a specific provision for the theft of plaques. Violators can face an additional criminal fine of up to $5,000 per violation.

In similar recent cases in Orange County, suspects have been charged with multiple felony counts of both Grand Theft and Vandalism.

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