Police are trying to identify a north O.C. grand theft suspect

The Buena Park Police Department is calling on the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a Grand Theft investigation.

According to a police bulletin posted on May 5, 2026, the incident (Case #26-15551) occurred on May 4, 2026, at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Beach Blvd.

Security footage from the scene captured several images of a woman wearing a white “Celine Paris” sweatshirt, white pants, a dark baseball cap, and glasses. She appears to be Asian.

Legal Consequences: Penal Code 487 PC

The suspect is facing charges under California Penal Code 487 PC, which defines Grand Theft as the unlawful taking of property valued at more than $950.

In California, this is considered a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances and the suspect’s criminal history. The potential penalties are severe:

Misdemeanor Conviction: Up to one year in county jail, fines of up to $1,000, and mandatory restitution to the victim.

Up to one year in county jail, fines of up to $1,000, and mandatory restitution to the victim. Felony Conviction: Sixteen months, two years, or three years in state prison, along with fines of up to $10,000.

Sixteen months, two years, or three years in state prison, along with fines of up to $10,000. Sentencing Enhancements: Additional prison time may be added if the stolen property value is exceptionally high (e.g., +1 year for losses over $65,000).

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