Thu. May 7th, 2026
Buena Park Crime

Police are trying to identify a north O.C. grand theft suspect

ByArt Pedroza

May 7, 2026

The Buena Park Police Department is calling on the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a Grand Theft investigation.

According to a police bulletin posted on May 5, 2026, the incident (Case #26-15551) occurred on May 4, 2026, at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Beach Blvd.

Security footage from the scene captured several images of a woman wearing a white “Celine Paris” sweatshirt, white pants, a dark baseball cap, and glasses. She appears to be Asian.

Legal Consequences: Penal Code 487 PC

The suspect is facing charges under California Penal Code 487 PC, which defines Grand Theft as the unlawful taking of property valued at more than $950.

In California, this is considered a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances and the suspect’s criminal history. The potential penalties are severe:

  • Misdemeanor Conviction: Up to one year in county jail, fines of up to $1,000, and mandatory restitution to the victim.
  • Felony Conviction: Sixteen months, two years, or three years in state prison, along with fines of up to $10,000.
  • Sentencing Enhancements: Additional prison time may be added if the stolen property value is exceptionally high (e.g., +1 year for losses over $65,000).

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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