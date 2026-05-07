Anaheim man arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Costa Mesa

A little before 9 p.m. two of the newest Costa Mesa police officers, who had just completed their Field Training, were proactively patrolling Costa Mesa when they came across a vehicle stopped in the roadway, with expired registration tags and a broken taillight.

After contacting the driver, a 21-year-old from Anaheim, the officers observed in plain sight items commonly associated with narcotics sales and numerous drug products.

During the subsequent search of the vehicle, officers also located NOS tanks in the trunk.

The driver was taken into custody for possession of NOS and drugs for sale.

The individual arrested in Costa Mesa on May 6, 2026, faces significant criminal penalties under California law, primarily categorized as felony drug possession with intent to sell and misdemeanor possession of nitrous oxide.

Primary Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Possession for Sale (Health and Safety Code 11351): Because the officers observed items associated with narcotics sales and numerous products, the driver is likely charged with a felony. Incarceration: Conviction typically carries a sentence of 2, 3, or 4 years in county jail. Fines: The court can impose fines up to $20,000 for a single offense. Aggravating Factors: Sentences can increase if the substances involved include cocaine base (3, 4, or 5 years) or if the quantity exceeds specific weight thresholds (e.g., an additional 3 to 25 years for over 1 kg).

Because the officers observed items associated with narcotics sales and numerous products, the driver is likely charged with a felony. Possession of Nitrous Oxide (Penal Code 381b): Possession of NOS tanks with the intent to inhale for intoxication is a misdemeanor. Sentence: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine.

Possession of NOS tanks with the intent to inhale for intoxication is a misdemeanor.

Additional Consequences

Vehicle and Licensing: The driver was initially stopped for expired registration and a broken taillight , which may result in additional traffic citations and vehicle impoundment fees.

The driver was initially stopped for and a , which may result in additional traffic citations and vehicle impoundment fees. Felony Record: A conviction under § 11351 creates a permanent felony record, which often disqualifies individuals from professional licenses and limits future employment and housing opportunities.

A conviction under § 11351 creates a permanent felony record, which often disqualifies individuals from professional licenses and limits future employment and housing opportunities. Diversion Ineligibility: Unlike simple possession charges, those charged with possession for sale are generally ineligible for California’s drug diversion programs (like Prop 36), which allow for rehab in lieu of jail time.

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