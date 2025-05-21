Tustin man who threatened a neighbor with a BB gun arrested after a police standoff

On 05/19/2025, at approximately 6 p.m., police officers responded with lights and sirens to the 1700 block of Saybrook Lane in reference to a neighbor dispute involving a male armed with a gun, according to the Tustin Police Department.

During the incident, the suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at neighbors. The suspect fled into his residence before TPD’s arrival.

Officers arrived on the scene and immediately contained the suspect to his residence. The suspect refused to exit, and due to the nature of the incident, the Joint Irvine-Tustin SWAT Team responded.

Officers evacuated the neighborhood, and a significant police response ensued, including armored equipment, drones, and a police helicopter.

During the lengthy standoff, crisis negotiators attempted to contact the suspect numerous times.

Shortly after midnight, SWAT personnel breached the front door to the residence, and the suspect peacefully surrendered.

The suspect, Edward Petress, was arrested and booked at Orange County Jail. The investigation revealed the firearm used in the incident was a BB gun.

We appreciate the community’s patience during the incident, especially those forced to evacuate their homes for several hours. Thank you to our partners at the Irvine Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to assist.

