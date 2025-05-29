Three women stole a safe from a senior’s home in Anaheim

On March 23, around 12:19 p.m., three women were caught on camera entering a home on Castle Ave. while the elderly resident was away, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The suspects, believed to be Eastern European females (ie. Roma/Romani) aged 30–45, stole a safe containing important documents and $6,000 in cash.

A neighbor reported seeing a tan/brown older model van leaving the scene.

Picture Courtesy of the Anaheim Police Dept

If you recognize the suspects or have had a similar experience, please contact Detective Scaglione at (714) 765-1185 or HScaglione@anaheim.net.

Stealing a safe containing important documents and $6,000 in cash from the home of an elderly person in Anaheim, CA, would likely lead to serious criminal charges under California law, encompassing both theft and elder abuse. The exact penalty would depend on how the prosecutor chooses to charge the crime and the specific circumstances, but here’s a breakdown of potential charges and penalties:

Key Offenses and Penalties:

Grand Theft (California Penal Code 487 PC): Since the value of the stolen cash ($6,000) exceeds $950, it qualifies as grand theft.

Grand theft is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

Misdemeanor Grand Theft: Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Felony Grand Theft: 16 months, two, or three years in state prison, and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Financial Elder Abuse (California Penal Code 368(d) and 368(e) PC): This is a highly relevant charge because the victim is an elderly person (65 years or older). California law specifically enhances penalties for crimes targeting seniors.

The theft of the $6,000 clearly falls under financial elder abuse.

This is also a “wobbler” offense.

When the value exceeds $950: Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500. Felony: Two, three, or four years in county jail (or state prison in some cases) and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

If the perpetrator was a caretaker, the same penalties apply under PC 368(e). Burglary (California Penal Code 459 PC): Entering a home (an “inhabited dwelling”) with the intent to commit theft or any other felony is considered First-Degree Burglary .

. First-degree burglary is always a felony in California.

Penalty: Two, four, or six years in state prison. It is also a “strike” offense under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Two, four, or six years in state prison. It is also a “strike” offense under California’s Three Strikes Law. If the safe was opened using a torch or explosives, it could fall under Penal Code 464 PC (Burglary of a Safe or Vault), which carries a potential sentence of up to seven years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Aggravating Factors and Enhancements:

Vulnerability of the Victim: The fact that the victim is elderly is a significant aggravating factor that increases the likelihood of felony charges and harsher penalties.

The fact that the victim is elderly is a significant aggravating factor that increases the likelihood of felony charges and harsher penalties. Significant Loss: The $6,000 in cash and “important documents” could be argued to represent a significant financial and emotional loss, further influencing sentencing.

The $6,000 in cash and “important documents” could be argued to represent a significant financial and emotional loss, further influencing sentencing. Criminal History: Any prior criminal record of the perpetrator would likely lead to a more severe sentence.

Any prior criminal record of the perpetrator would likely lead to a more severe sentence. Great Bodily Injury or Death: While not explicitly stated, if the elderly person suffered any physical harm or mental suffering during the commission of the crime, additional prison time could be added (e.g., 5 years if the victim is 70 or older and suffers great bodily injury).

While not explicitly stated, if the elderly person suffered any physical harm or mental suffering during the commission of the crime, additional prison time could be added (e.g., 5 years if the victim is 70 or older and suffers great bodily injury). Restitution: The court will almost certainly order the perpetrator to pay restitution to the victim for the stolen cash and any other quantifiable losses.

Summary of Potential Outcomes:

Given the details provided (theft of $6,000, important documents, from an elderly person’s home), the perpetrator would likely face a combination of felony charges, most notably:

Felony First-Degree Burglary (2, 4, or 6 years in state prison)

(2, 4, or 6 years in state prison) Felony Financial Elder Abuse (2, 3, or 4 years in county jail/state prison, and/or up to $10,000 fine)

(2, 3, or 4 years in county jail/state prison, and/or up to $10,000 fine) Felony Grand Theft (16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison, and/or up to $10,000 fine)

The sentences for these different charges could be served concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (one after another), depending on the judge’s discretion and the specific facts of the case. A conviction for first-degree burglary is a “strike,” which has significant implications for future convictions.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.