The SAPD is conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday night

On Friday, May 16, 2025, the Santa Ana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI)/driver’s license checkpoint. It will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the City of Santa Ana.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving- related crashes. The primary purpose of a DUI checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Commander Joe Marty said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

The Santa Ana Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and driving without a valid driver’s license are serious offenses in California, and encountering a checkpoint in Santa Ana could lead to significant penalties if you are found to be in violation of these laws.

Penalties for DUI at a Checkpoint in Santa Ana, CA

The penalties for a DUI conviction in Santa Ana, and throughout California, depend on several factors, including:

Prior DUI convictions: Penalties increase with each subsequent DUI offense within a 10-year period.

Penalties increase with each subsequent DUI offense within a 10-year period. Blood Alcohol Content (BAC): A higher BAC can lead to more severe penalties.

A higher BAC can lead to more severe penalties. Injury or death to another person: If the DUI results in injury or death, felony charges with much harsher penalties will apply.

If the DUI results in injury or death, felony charges with much harsher penalties will apply. Other aggravating factors: These can include speeding, reckless driving, having a minor in the vehicle, or refusing a chemical test.

Here’s a general overview of the penalties for misdemeanor DUI in Orange County (which includes Santa Ana):

First DUI Offense:

Jail Time: 48 hours to 6 months in county jail.

48 hours to 6 months in county jail. Fines: $390 to $1,000, plus significant penalty assessments that can increase the total cost to several thousand dollars ($1,400 to $2,600 is a common range).

$390 to $1,000, plus significant penalty assessments that can increase the total cost to several thousand dollars ($1,400 to $2,600 is a common range). License Suspension: 6 months, but a restricted license may be possible under certain conditions, sometimes requiring the installation of an Ignition Interlock Device (IID).

6 months, but a restricted license may be possible under certain conditions, sometimes requiring the installation of an Ignition Interlock Device (IID). DUI School: 3 to 9 months of DUI education program.

3 to 9 months of DUI education program. Probation: 3 to 5 years of summary (informal) probation.

3 to 5 years of summary (informal) probation. MADD Victim Impact Panel: Attendance is often required.

Second DUI Offense (within 10 years):

Jail Time: 96 hours to 1 year in county jail. A jail sentence of 45-90 days is not uncommon. Home confinement may be an option in some cases.

96 hours to 1 year in county jail. A jail sentence of 45-90 days is not uncommon. Home confinement may be an option in some cases. Fines: $390 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments (total costs can reach $2,000 or more).

$390 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments (total costs can reach $2,000 or more). License Suspension: 2 years, but a restricted license may be possible after a certain period with the installation of an IID for 1 year.

2 years, but a restricted license may be possible after a certain period with the installation of an IID for 1 year. DUI School: 18 or 30 months of DUI education program.

18 or 30 months of DUI education program. Probation: 3 to 5 years of summary probation.

Third DUI Offense (within 10 years):

Jail Time: 120 days to 1 year in county jail.

120 days to 1 year in county jail. Fines: $390 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments (total costs can be $2,500 or more).

$390 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments (total costs can be $2,500 or more). License Suspension: 3 years, with a possible requirement to install an IID for 2 years to regain driving privileges.

3 years, with a possible requirement to install an IID for 2 years to regain driving privileges. DUI School: 30 months of DUI education program.

30 months of DUI education program. Probation: 3 to 5 years of summary probation.

It’s important to note that these are general ranges, and the specific penalties imposed by the court in Santa Ana can vary based on the details of your case.

Penalties for Driving Without a Driver’s License at a Checkpoint in Santa Ana, CA

The penalties for driving without a valid driver’s license in California (Vehicle Code Section 12500) depend on whether you have ever been licensed and the specific circumstances.

Infraction (if you have a valid license but don’t have it with you): This is typically a minor offense with a fine of up to $250. If you can later prove to the court that you had a valid license at the time, the charges may be dismissed.

This is typically a minor offense with a fine of up to $250. If you can later prove to the court that you had a valid license at the time, the charges may be dismissed. Misdemeanor (if you never had a license or your license is suspended or revoked): First Offense: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Subsequent Offense (within 3 years): Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000. Vehicle Impound: If you are caught driving without a valid license (never licensed or suspended/revoked), your vehicle could be impounded for up to 30 days. However, a law was passed to prevent impoundment solely for driving without a license if the registered owner is not the driver and can arrange for a licensed driver to take possession of the vehicle before the checkpoint ends and there are no other offenses or warrants.



At a DUI checkpoint specifically:

If you are stopped and found to be driving without your license, you will likely be cited for a violation of California Vehicle Code Section 12951 (failure to display a driver’s license) if you have a valid license but don’t have it with you. As mentioned, this is usually an infraction.

If you are driving without a valid license at all (never licensed or suspended/revoked), you can be charged under Vehicle Code Section 12500 or 14601 (driving on a suspended license), which are misdemeanors with the potential for jail time and fines, as described above.

If you are arrested for both DUI and driving without a valid driver’s license at a checkpoint in Santa Ana, you will face penalties for both offenses. These penalties can be imposed separately and can accumulate, leading to a more severe overall outcome, including a longer license suspension, more jail time, and higher fines.

