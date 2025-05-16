Four O.C. men were arrested for the murder of an Anaheim man

On May 14, 2025, the Huntington Beach Police Department made four arrests related to the September 15, 2024, homicide of 29-year-old Rozzalle Lamont Hellens, a male resident of Anaheim.

Hellens was murdered in September outside a restaurant in downtown Huntington Beach. He was found outdoors of the Longboard Restaurant & Bar on Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 15. He had sustained significant injuries that resulted in his death, according to the Huntington Beach Police.

Rozzalle Lamont Hellens

After conducting an extensive follow-up into the incident which occurred in the Huntington Beach Downtown area, Detectives from the Investigations Division worked with SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team to arrest the following individuals:

Arnaldo Malaca , 33, Huntington Beach Charged with: PC 187(a) Murder, PC 182(a)(1)/182.5 Conspiracy (to commit murder), PC 186.22(a) Criminal Street Gang Activity, PC 25400(a)(2) Carrying a concealed firearm, and PC 25850(a) Carrying a concealed firearm in public Bail is set at $1,000,000

, 33, Huntington Beach Michael Cardoso , 29, Huntington Beach Charged with: PC 187(a) Murder, PC 182(a)(1)/182.5 Conspiracy, PC 186.22(a) Criminal Street Gang Activity, and PC 32 Accessory (to murder) Bail is set at $1,000,000

, 29, Huntington Beach Roberto Lopez , 25, Huntington Beach Charged with: PC 187(a) Murder, PC 182(a)(1)/182.5 Conspiracy, PC 186.22(a) Criminal Street Gang Activity, and PC 32 Accessory (to murder) Bail is set at $1,000,000

, 25, Huntington Beach Jesus Torres-Martinez , 22, Huntington Beach Charged with: PC 187(a) Murder, PC 182(a)(1)/182.5 Conspiracy, PC 186.22(a) Criminal Street Gang Activity, and PC 32 Accessory (to murder) Bail is set at $1,000,000

, 22, Huntington Beach

All four individuals are scheduled to be arraigned on May 16, 2025. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Unit Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, please contact the OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

Helens, as it turns out, also had a criminal record, as reported by KFI News.

Helens was charged on May 18, 2021 with attacking his live-in girlfriend and police officers who attempted to arrest him in Anaheim.

Rozzalle Lamont Hellens was charged with felony charges including two counts each of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment, and one count each of child abuse and endangerment, criminal threats, assault with a weapon on a peace officer and assault with a stun gun on a peace officer. He was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and child abuse and endangerment.

Hellens was accused of attacking the victim at about 9 a.m. Saturday at the 2900 block of East Lincoln Avenue in front of their infant daughter, according to the Anaheim Police.

When police officers tried to arrest him, at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, he tried to grab an officer’s Taser during a struggle. Hellens got away momentarily and attempted to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.

